HFPA Apologizes For Ex-President’s Email Calling BLM “Racist Hate Movement”





As the May 5 deadline it imposed on itself on May 5 to announce specific structural changes quickly draws near, with Time’s Up and more than 100 PR firms waiting to see if they’re satisfactory, the board of HFPA administration reportedly consider taking action to punish Philip Berk.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Los Angeles-based organization of journalists for overseas media that hosts the annual Golden Globe Awards, keeps digging its hole even deeper. HFPA has been in hot water since February 21 Los Angeles Times item identified that there are currently no blacks among its 87 voting members. Under fire from Time’s Up, the organization pledged on its February 28 telecast and in subsequent communications to do better. He quickly retained the services of a diversity specialist and, THR was the first to report, consulted a famous expert in crisis management Judy Smith, who inspired ScandalOlivia Pope. But one THE Time Monday report suggests that some HFPA members still don’t quite “get it”. Philip berk, an 88-year-old member and eight-term former president who brought the organization into disrepute via a controversial memoir and when the actor Brendan Fraser accused Berk of groping Fraser’s butt, emailed his colleagues on Sunday, as well as the HFPA staff and COO, passing on an article from a right-wing website that has criticized Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement” and its co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, for the purchase of a house in Topango Canyon. “The house is down the road from one of the houses involved in the Manson murders, which only seems appropriate since Manson wanted to start a race war,” the missive reads in part. “And Black Lives Matter continues Manson’s work.” Berk’s comments were quickly and widely condemned on the email channel, with one member calling him “racist”, another “vile” and the COO “inappropriate”, while a third member called Berk “astonishing shame” but the damage was done, as the email was leaked to Time and quickly went viral. In a Monday evening statement, the HFPA said: “Since its inception, the HFPA has been dedicated to bridging cultural ties and better understanding different horizons through film and television. The opinions expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not in any way reflect the views and values ​​of the HFPA. The HFPA condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and hate speech and finds this language and content unacceptable. “ As the May 5 deadline it imposed on itself on May 5 to announce specific structural changes quickly draws near, with Time’s Up and more than 100 PR firms waiting to see if they’re satisfactory, the board of HFPA administration would consider taking action to punish Berk. Hollywood journalist learned that the HFPA had canceled a meeting at the end of March it had scheduled with representatives of the PR firms that sent the letter, which did not endear the organization to publicists, who expressed their disappointment in a email to their HFPA contact, Helen hoehne. On April 9, Hoehne responded, “We would welcome the opportunity to meet with a cross-section of publicists in the hope of having a productive, honest and solution-oriented conversation.” This led to the planning of a meeting, coordinated by HFPA’s DCI firm, Ropes & Gray, involving representatives not only from PR firms (Shannon Barr, Jackie Bazan, Cindi berger, Jessica kolstad, Megan moss, Kelly bush novak, Marcel pariseau, Ivette Rodriguez and Meredith wasson), but also Time’s Up (among themAva DuVernay, Shonda rhimes, Nina Shaw and Tina Tchen). May 5 is two weeks from Wednesday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos