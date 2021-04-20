Punch, kick, dodge: Knoxvilles fighting game community | Entertainment

Thousands of hours of rigorous training. Constant and determined study of techniques. The roar of battle, the thrill of victory and the sting of defeat.
All of this and more is what makes competitive fighting games so appealing to the thousands of people who play them every day. Although not very large, this scene is alive and well in Knoxville.
Although esports has only recently taken the mainstream world by storm, competitive video games have been around since the 1970s. Before multiplayer online combat arena games such as League of Legends, DOTA 2 and SMITE didn’t take the esports world by storm, fighting games were the main attraction for those looking to participate or just watch competitive video games.
Austin and Dillon Hookassian, both juniors at UT, spend most of their free time playing fighting games such as Street Fighter V, Street Fighter III: 3rdStrike and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The competitive thrill of these games keeps them coming back day after day.
Fighting games are fun because there is a certain level of competition where everyone is equal, Austin said. When you play a fighting game, this is the great equalizer; No matter where you are from, what kind of person you are, you can still play the game and beat anyone in the world with your own skill and determination.
Every fighting game player has to devote a considerable amount of time to each game they play. For example, Austin and Dillion both dedicated thousands of hours to Street Fighter and Dragon Ball FighterZ in order to hone their skills. This sense of competition comes not only from the personal desire to win, but also from the camaraderie of the fighting game community.
The fighting game community in Knoxville is more like family than anything else, Dillion said. When you start playing fighting games here, you immediately become part of a group and bond with other people.
Although the fighting game community in Knoxville is not very large, its members are passionate and dedicated. John Hurst, a local tournament organizer, noted that around 30 people regularly participate in tournaments.
These tournaments, usually held at the Token Game Tavern or Battlefield Knoxville, are more passionate projects than serious and costly endeavors. While in-person events are where fighting games really shine, the community has been forced to switch to strictly online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hurst noted that while not ideal, these events still keep the community engaged and alive.
Playing online video games on your own is somewhat of a lonely experience, said Hurst. In face-to-face events, there’s a lot of camaraderie that you just don’t get online.
The supportive and supportive nature of Knoxville’s fighting game community is what holds many, like Austin and Dillion, back.
There aren’t a ton of us, but I love just about everyone out there, Austin said. Everyone is so nice. Even if they are playing a game that you don’t play, you are still talking and communicating. Even though I don’t understand a game they are playing, I can still understand when everyone is hype around something that we can all be excited for each other and support each other.
