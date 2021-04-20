Bollywood stars slammed for photos of Maldives in COVID-19







Image Credit: Instagram / Saraalikhan

On April 20, Bollywood stars were hit with severe love at first sight for posting decadent photos of their beach vacations on exotic islands as their own country is crippled by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrity talent manager Rohini Iyer, who manages the accounts of prominent Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao, issued a scathing note criticizing the stars for being callous idiots. His acidic message, praised by the majority for its perfect timing, was in all capital letters to denote his fury at their muted collective attitudes. Note from Rohini Iyer

Image Credit: Instagram / ShobhaaDe

For anyone vacationing in the Maldives and Goa and exotic places, remember this is the vacation for you. It’s a [expletive] pandemic everywhere. So don’t be a callous idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You not only appear as brainless, but also completely blind and dead tone, Iyer posted on his Instagram story. Shraddha Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram / ShraddhaKapoor

Iyer also warned them not to view the pandemic as a time to boost their social media audience. Recently, a galaxy of prominent actors of all ages and body types posted photos of their perfect bikini bodies. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff proudly displayed their sunny sparkling bodies for their fans. Image Credit: Insta / shraddhakapoor

Now is the time to act and help or if there is nothing you can do, shut it down and stay home! Or stay quiet in your Masked up vacation home. No pictures. This is not Fashion Week, wrote Iyer. Her post was immediately praised and shared by famous author and columnist Shobhaa De. She reposted the post from Irers, adding that she approved of Irers’ thoughts and felt the celebrities were vulgar when posting photos of their own. rich and fabulous lifestyles. Hello!!! Listen! I loved this post articulated with passion by Rohini Iyer It is the height of vulgarity to display these ridiculous images. Enjoy the Maldives by all means. Blessed are you if you can take such a break from these trying times. But do everyone a favor. Keep it private, De said, tagging Iyer. Since the pandemic hit the world, a galaxy of Bollywood stars whose filming and brand support has been halted have been rushing to the beaches of the Maldives and Goa. They also carefully chronicled their holiday diaries for their fans. Janhvi Kapoor in the Maldives

Image Credit: Instagram / JanhviKapoor



