Sapna Thakur has no formal acting training, but doesn’t regret it: The Tribune India





Actor Sapna Thakur started her career as a model and went on to star in Punjabi movies and music videos. She moved to Mumbai in 2010 and has become a part of many TV shows. Up close and personal with this lovely girl … Do you have formal theater training? I started my career with music videos and then modeling, but honestly, I never took any classes or training for it. I guess I’m just a born actor. You have acted in Punjabi movies like Rahe Chardi Kala, Veera Naal Sardari, Din Dahade Lai Jaange and shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Piya Rangrez, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, etc. What has been the experience of working in movies and TV shows? I like working for the TV industry more than the film industry because that’s what I wanted to do when I decided to become an actor. Nowadays, television is the main source of entertainment. Movies are fun too, but I love watching TV. I watch almost all the shows. Currently you are playing the part of Samaira, a negative track, on Zee TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. What makes your character special? What I like about this role is that it has all the nuances. It is a negative character, but it always has positive undertones. It’s a stimulating role and I think that’s why I love playing Samaira. What kind of scenario fascinates you? Every time I take on a role, I make sure that the character I choose is very strong and that I get to be all filmed and dramatic on screen. One thing about Punjabis that you like the most? I’m a Punjabi by heart, of course. I belong to Himachal, but I was brought up in Chandigarh. I love Punjabis because they are friendly and really welcoming. What’s next on your wishlist? I would really like to explore the OTT platform. With a number of players stranded with Covid-19, how do you think this would impact the industry barely finding its feet after the pandemic? I agree that a lot of players are down with Covid and that the industry is suffering a lot. Half of the crew members are confined to their homes due to the restrictions, as only a few people are allowed on the sets. We try to take all precautions and follow all guidelines. We also get tested for the virus every few days and do our best to maintain social distancing with our team members. Do you think the industry can survive another foreclosure? Hope we don’t see another extended lockdown. It breaks you mentally, physically and also financially. Are you satisfied with the progress of your career? I’m pretty happy with the way my career has gone. I have worked hard for this and believe there are better things to come. The process is slow, but I’m really happy with what I’ve accomplished so far. How do you define yourself? A simple girl with strong opinions. Do you like to cook? What are your favorite Punjabi dishes? I don’t like to cook. But I love Punjabi food. My favorite Punjabi dish of all time is sarson da saag and makki ki roti with lassi, especially the ones my naani cooks every time I visit him in Chandigarh. – Dharam Pal







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos