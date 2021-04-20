James Corden slams European Super League plan





10:24 PM PDT 04/19/2021



through



Abid Rahman





The host of “The Late Late Show” described the controversial plan that will rock the world game as “disgusting.”

James Corden made an angry and passionate appeal against European Football Super League plans during Monday’s episode The late show, repeatedly describing the controversial project as “disgusting” and saying he was “sorry”. The British-born host, a longtime West Ham United fan, has taken the time to talk about the topic that is agitating the football world, although he admits his American audiences “don’t care.” Over the weekend, 12 of Europe’s most famous football clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, revealed their intention to create a multibillion-dollar separatist Super League. The closed competition is expected to disrupt the traditional merit-based pyramid scheme in European football and has sparked a furious backlash on the continent, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emanuel Macron. “The truth is, all of that, making this move, these teams, these owners are killing, they will kill hundreds of other football teams that compete with them and have competed with them many times over the years, without take into account the fans of those teams, and without taking into account the fans of their own teams who are also devastated, ”Corden said. “I’m sorry about it, really sorry about it. I’m heartbroken because the owners of these teams have shown the worst greed I have ever seen in sport,” he added. Corden went on to explain the importance of UK football teams and how they fundamentally differ from US sports franchises. He said British football teams were invariably created by working class people over a hundred years ago and had deep intrinsic connections to their local communities. Searching for a Hollywood analogy to explain the Super League’s plans, Corden said the unworthy nature of the competition is akin to A-list actresses Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan and Viola Davis still nominated. for the best actress academy. Awards each year, regardless of the quality of their performance. Seemingly on the verge of tears, Corden continued: “It is difficult to express how much these communities depend on football, not just financially which is huge, but football is like a focal point of the hopes and dreams of a city is what it is, you know.? “And these dreams, they just got shattered not just in Britain, all over Europe. And the reason these dreams got shattered and abandoned is so that a bunch of billionaires could buy themselves a bigger one. boat, or a second boat. “ He added: “Football is a working class game where anyone can beat anyone on the same day, and that’s what makes it amazing, that’s what made it the global force. that it is today. “ Admitting that he thinks a Super League is inevitable due to the financial rewards and greed of the team owners, Corden concluded, “Never forget that it was them, those owners. They took something away. thing so pure and so beautiful and they beat the love. and the joy that came with it and they did it for money. They did it for money. And it’s disgusting . “ Watch the full clip below.







