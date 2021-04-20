Tuesday, April 20, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Social plans could be canceled or, alternatively, you could receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere? (Could go either way.) During this time, parents should take note because it is an accident prone day for your kids, which means you need to be vigilant. Sports accidents are also likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your household routine can change because something unexpected suddenly happens. It could be minor. (Oh no, there was no more coffee!) It could be major. (Oh no, there was no more coffee!) Small appliances could break down. Someone unexpected might knock on the door. Get dressed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today will be unpredictable on many levels. For starters, please note that this is an accident prone day, which means it will be wise for you to be careful of everything you say and do. Be wary. However, enjoy meeting new people, hearing new ideas, or going on a spontaneous little trip. It’s a dice game!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful with everything you own, as something unexpected could affect your assets or your wealth. For example, you might find money, or you might lose money. Anything can happen with shared possession, which means you need to protect what you own from loss or damage. Stay alert.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Do not rush. It’s easy to jump to conclusions or make false assumptions, which you might regret. You might end up with an egg in your face if you rebel against something that’s really not serious. (Don’t get a rash on your stomach.) Make an effort to be patient with everything that is going on around you.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Today you are feeling restless and you might not know why. The problem is that your peace of mind is disturbed, which will affect your conversations with others. Treat yourself to a little treat to make you feel pampered and loved. Even an ice cream cone could work. (It’s the little things so often.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A friend might say or do something that surprises you today. Hope someone will give you a good idea? However, someone might say something that will cause you to rethink some future goals. Well, maybe this information is valuable. Maybe not.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Because you feel rebellious today, you will stand up for your independence and not be coerced in any way, which is why your relationships with authority figures can be difficult. Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Give yourself more time to move today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You might suddenly have to travel today when you didn’t expect to. Alternatively, scheduled travel plans can be canceled, delayed or changed. Surprises in the news or something related to higher education, medicine, and the law can also catch you off guard.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Make friends with your bank account and keep in touch with assets and anything related to shared ownership as anything unexpected could affect these areas. When it comes to money and what you own, it is wise to stay on top of things. You think?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Patience is the antidote to anger. Therefore, be patient with your close friends, spouses and partners because something might be upset you. Maybe they’ll throw a curve ball at you or do something you least expect? Stay on your heels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Unexpected health-related news could come to you today. Or maybe something surprising about your pet? Double check the details related to your job or any task you do, as you might be caught off guard.

If your birthday is today

Model Miranda Kerr (1983) shares your birthday. You are intuitive, practical and patient. You are balanced and calm under pressure. You are drawn to the arts, music and mysterious intrigues. You are organized and a great planner. This year you will begin to see the fruits of what you started last year. It will be a more relaxed year and you will focus on your close friends and partners.