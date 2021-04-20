Queen enters ‘twilight’ of reign after farewell to Philip | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) Now that the royal family has said goodbye to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in the months to come, celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne.

This combination of events reminds the UK that the reign of the Queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is over. This has sparked speculation about how long she will remain on the throne, what the monarchy will look like in the future, and, for some, even if it should continue to exist.

The Queen is certainly now entering the twilight of her reign and a new phase in her reign, said Anna Whitelock, director of the Center for the Study of Modern Monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London. She is now a widow, and it remains to be seen how she will react to this.

While most observers say the Queen is unlikely to abdicate given her lifelong commitment to public service, she has already started handing more responsibility to Prince Charles, 72, her eldest son. This process is likely to accelerate after the death of Philips.

Charles’ increased role began gradually, when the Queen began to cut back on long-haul flights, which allowed Charles to take his place at a 2013 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Sri Lanka.

Then in 2017, he represented the Queen at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony marking the end of World War I, laying the crown of monarchs at the foot of the Cenotaph in London. It was the first time that the queen did not perform the solemn ritual, except when she was pregnant or abroad.

Since then, Charles has taken on an increasing number of public engagements and has been named the Queens’ designated successor as head of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 nations with ties to the British Empire.

Symbolically, the transition to succession is already underway, said Ed Owens, historian and author of The Family Firm, Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public 1932-53.

I predict Prince Charles will see a lot more over the next few years so that we as a people begin to see him in his future role as King.

For now, the longest-serving monarch in British history continues to reign. But she will do it without Philip, the man the Queen called her strength and staying power, a source of emotional support in her often lonely job.

Her loss was highlighted by the Saturday funeral at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the figure of a seated widow in black alone offered a glimpse into the next solitary phase of the queens’ reign.

Constitutionally, the death of Prince Philips does not change anything. But, of course, as the Queen approaches her 95th birthday, she is vulnerable and aging, Whitelock said. Clearly, the death of Prince Philips initiated this transition to the future and the beginning of the end of this phase of monarchy.

Questions about the end of the reign of queens will also fuel the debate over the long-term future of the monarchy, seen by many as a symbol of national unity but by others as an obsolete remnant of the feudal history of nations. .

The BBC has received more than 100,000 complaints over its decision to preempt popular television programs for 24-hour coverage of Prince Philips’ death, the most it has ever received regarding a single programming decision.

And while there is enormous respect for the Queen, the same is not necessarily true for Charles and other members of the Royal Family, said Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, which is campaigning to replace the monarchy. by an elected head of state.

Philips’ death serves as a reminder to huge numbers of people, who on the whole don’t think much of the monarchy overnight, that change is coming, Smith told the Express newspaper.

The reign of the queens began with the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952. She was officially crowned on June 2, 1953.

During this ceremony, televised around the world, the Queen promised to rule the United Kingdom and its other kingdoms. Six years earlier, in a speech in South Africa, then-Princess Elizabeth had made it clear that her commitment was for life.

I declare before all of you that my whole life, whether long or short, will be devoted to your service and to the service of our great Imperial family to which we all belong, she said.

It’s a pledge the Queen intends to keep, said Robert Hardman, author of Queen of the World, which chronicles the influence and stature of monarchs around the world.

Even as she cried last week, the Queen attended a ceremony marking the retirement of her Lord Chamberlain, who holds all ceremonies for the palace, and continued to hold conversations with Commonwealth leaders.

This shows that she has no intention of emulating Queen Victoria, who withdrew from public life when her husband Prince Albert died suddenly at the age of 42, said Hardman at the BBC.

The signal she’s given over the past week is that it’s going to be business as usual, duty comes first, Hardman said. She will continue to perform all of her duties because she has taken the coronation oath and stands by it.

But she won’t be alone.

As her popular grandson Prince Harry has stepped down from royal duties, the rest of the Royal Family, supported by professional staff and advisers, are likely to rally around the Queen and assume more tasks. Supporting the institution will be the core popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have a reliable ability to connect with the public.

The queen can also be helped by technology.

During the pandemic, Elizabeth connected with the public through a series of Zoom calls. The appearances, published by the palace and posted on social media, allowed people to see the Queen speaking to schoolchildren, volunteers and health officials smiling, joking and making wise observations in a more personal way than the scripted speeches that dominated its audience. life.

Last month, for example, she hosted a Zoom call with a group of children and scientists where she was asked about her encounter with the first man in space, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. The monarch, who invited Gagarin to Buckingham Palace shortly after his historic flight in 1961, was asked what the pioneer man from space looked like.

Russian, she replied with a smile. The audience chuckled.

Just another day of homework.

There will be a lot of emphasis as soon as the funeral is done on getting back to normal. (For) the royal family, this will be the kind of ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ model that they’ve promoted so well over the past 70, 80 years, ” Owens said, referring to the adage. of World War II. .

They will want a quick return to the regular royal service schedule.