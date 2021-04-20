Entertainment
Actor accused of sexually assaulting several women released on reduced bail due to pandemic
ANGELS – Rapper and actor Kaalan Walker is accused of sexually assaulting several women, allegedly targeting aspiring models.
In 2018, he was arrested and charged with nine counts of sexual assault. But due to COVID-19, Walker was released on reduced bail and the victims were never notified.
Some women say they discovered it via social media.
Sydney Stanford is still in shock.
“That tells you right there, how little they care about the girls in this case,” Stanford said. “Why – by the way – are most women of color.”
Jaira Noelani is also shocked.
“It makes me feel like girls and young girls are not valued,” Noelani said. Women are not valued, survivors of sexual assault are not valued. “
Stanford and Noelani are among the women who accuse Walker of sexual assault.
[WARNING: The details provided by the accusers may be triggering to viewers.]
The actor is accused of using social media to contact women. Once they agreed to meet Walker under the guise of a photoshoot, the women claim that the actor then sexually assaulted them.
“I still can’t forgive myself for freezing at that point,” Stanford said. “But I know I told him no.”
Walker was just getting noticed in Hollywood, starring Halle Berry in the 2017 film kings. But it all fell apart in 2018 after several women accused Walker of using social media to target alleged victims.
“No matter how I told him it hurt, he just told me to shut up,” Chykira Lyons, another accuser, told FOX 11’s Gina Silva.
“I was crying hysterically at this point, but it was like none of it mattered to him,” Noelani said.
Noelani says she was 15 when Walker promised to help her break into the music industry. But instead of taking her to a studio, Noelani says she was taken to a secluded parking lot, raped and then recounted the following:
“Go home and make sure you’re clean, because I’ve opened up to you now, you’re female now,” Noelani said. “Like… say these things, and I’m just sitting there in puddles of tears in the car seat.”
Walker denies the allegations. Although he declined to do an interview with FOX 11, he said we can share his social media posts on air.
“I’m innocent until proven guilty,” Walker said, in part, on social media. “Not guilty until his innocence is proven… that’s not cool. Just wait for my trial, all of you.
While on bail, Walker is back on social media, making himself known as a photographer on Instagram. This worries his accusers.
“He got out of prison and returned to photography,” Noelani said. “He literally got out of jail and returned to the same thing about him, like being able to take advantage of young women.”
FOX 11 contacted the LAPD about this case, but the detective we contacted never responded. We did, however, see an email the detective sent to all of the victims, apologizing for not informing them of Walker’s release, claiming it was a system failure.
