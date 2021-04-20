Sale of iconic Hollywood hotel once owned by Doris Goddard is expected to bring in millions





In 1978, Doris Goddard paid $ 178,000 for the hotel The Hollywood Hotel is expected to sell for $ 10 million For the first time in more than 42 years, the Hollywood hotel in Surry Hills is brought to market in a sales industry insider claim that could gross $ 10 million. The sale of the pub follows the death in 2019 of its famous owner Doris Goddard at 89, whose Hollywood career as an actress, artist and cabaret singer spanned several years. Sydney-born Goddard was best known for her film Wee Geordie and The Iron Petticoat, where she worked with American stars Bob Hope and Katharine Hepburn. Her film credits also included the Australian classic Tim, based on the Colleen McCullough novel of the same name. In the late 1970s, Goddard left Hollywood glamor to become a pioneering publican at the age of 34, according to Australian National University (ANU) records, purchasing a series of Sydney pubs including the Newtown’s Marlborough Hotel and the West End Hotel in Balmain. She bought the Hollywood Hotel in 1978 for $ 178,000. The Hollywood Hotel began its life as the Navada Hotel. ( Provided: ANU Archives Guests were often serenaded with live performances by Goddard, who was known to recite his own poetry or sing songs while plucking the strings of a guitar. The four-story venue at 2 Foster Street was originally licensed in 1878. It often changed hands before being rebuilt in 1941 by Tooth and Company for just over 11,000 pounds. License holder Ernest Jurgensen renamed it Hollywood Hotel. But for modern patrons, it was Goddard who put the tinsel in his name. “Doris was so adorable, we had a great chat,” boss Nicholls Gary wrote on Goddard’s public Facebook page after her death in July 2019. After her death, customers recalled fondly how Doris would serenade them. ( Provided: Facebook “Particularly amazing, Doris regularly fed bettors and sang songs.” Patron Saint Sandra Shakespeare said: “I will remember her sitting in her place by the bar, red wine in hand.” Goddard’s estate is selling the pub, according to HTL Property, which handles the sale. Representatives of his estate did not respond to requests for comment. The renovated bar at the Hollywood Hotel, after 1941. ( Provided: ANU Archives HTL Property described the site as “historic”, but acknowledged that it had “potential for future redevelopment”. “We therefore expect intense interest from a number of competing buyer profiles, including hoteliers, restaurateurs, investors and developers,” said Sam Handy, director of NSW. HTL is coordinating an expression of interest campaign over the next five weeks.

