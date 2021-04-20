Taylor Swift album review: Fearless (Taylors Version)

When Taylor Swift announced that she was planning to re-record each of her albums to effectively take control of her masters and stick it to famed music director Scooter Braun, the move was the epitome of Taylor: strategic, savvy, and easily mapped to a narrative. empowerment. It was not simply a cynical seizure of intellectual property with purely financial implications; she was also a woman who literally reclaimed her past. To listeners, however, the value proposition seemed less clear. Much of the relationship between the pop star and the fan revolves around the idea of ​​blessings, with the generous artist giving gifts to her listeners. With new versions of old albums, Swift seemed to be asking her fans to accept remade albums as new canon to replace beloved ten-year-old records.

Without fear (Taylors version) is the first of six of these planned new releases. To start with his second album is a clever choice; his writing is stronger than when he made his eponymous debut in 2006, and Intrepid contains some of his most iconic and commercially successful tracks. Instead of cosplaying a caricature of her 18-year-old, we make today’s Taylor talk with the Taylor of the past in heartbreaking intimacy.

What can we gain by analyzing the gap between remix, recitation and reincarnation? Dissecting the Easter eggs nestled in Swift songs has always been part of Taylor’s listening experience: coding which lyric corresponds to which breakup, tracing the lineage of each biting remark. Without fear (Taylors version) presents a different puzzle: spot the difference between the original and this almost identical copy. These versions are a little more polished, like photos retouched on Instagram with the push of a button: the sound is clearer, the mix is ​​clearer, each guitar chime is sharper. Most of the changes to the original songs are barely noticeable, plus an invigorating violin blast on Love Story; the performance of each song remains either exactly the same or turned off for a single second.

Most obviously changed is her voice, which has grown stronger and deeper over the years. Her refrains are a little less breathless and she slips into the belt without appearing tense. There are micro-changes of inflection: you ask me for my love and then you push me around, she yells at Tell Me Why, the note a little more choked and rumbling. The Hallelujah of a few seconds on the Change Bridge sounded elated on the previous version; here it feels more like a sigh, somewhere between relief and remorse.

The songs on Intrepid surge between hope and pain, bitterness and fear. The tension in Taylors’ early albums stemmed from this dichotomy: reaching for fairy tales while listing their mistakes, decrying white horses, and still believing there is redemption in the perfect dress. Today Was a Fairytale, a song she wrote to accompany her cameo in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s day, fits perfectly in this context with a dynamic guitar and Swift ode to the magic in the air. The other new songs on Taylors version, freed from her famous vault, blend into this bland and sparkling sweetness, with the exception of Mr. Perfectly Fine, a delightful takedown. I don’t know how it gets better than that, she sings on the title song, and that glow stays on even though she describes a breakup that leaves her breathless.

Forever and ever Intrepid best song, but the shock of the original album gives way to something cooler more disgusted than dismayed. In the 2009 version, Swift looked hurt as she sang: You looked me in the eye and said you love me / Are you kidding? In newer versions (she also includes a slowed down iteration of piano among the bonus material) her voice is subdued but fuller as she sings these lines, no longer placing the cruelty of an ex, but allowing for heartbreak. that accompanies the acceptance of your anger.

This sadness hangs over this new recording session. It’s hard to tell if there are any real sonic differences in the way she re-performs a song, or if knowing that a 31-year-old woman embodies songs she wrote as a teenager permeates every track. On Fifteen’s new recording, she clings to the last note of Count at Ten for a moment longer than the original before crying: It’s life before you know who you’re gonna be. Part of listening Without fear (Taylors version) involves retracing its connection to our own past, when we could claim that wanting was worth more than knowing, that want to could be everything. The meta-layers of control and contrition intertwine in these recordings; Swift was 15 herself when she signed the agreement with Scooter Braun. She’s making some of the best music of her career now, and probably putting it on hold to check out her old records. The past always becomes a difficult place to revisit.

