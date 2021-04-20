Morrissey’s manager criticizes Simpsons for “hurtful” parody | Entertainment





Morrisseys’ manager called the Simpsons offensive and racist after the show parodied the musician. The hit comedy series pokes fun at the frontman of the Smiths in its latest episode, titled Panic on the Streets of Springfield, in which Lisa Simpson becomes obsessed with the vegan singer of a 1980s indie band called The Snuffs. In the episode which takes its name from The Smiths track Panic, Lisas’ dreams are shattered when he sweats, his idol, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, has become a bitter, overweight, anti-immigrant meat eater. And Morrisseys manager Peter Katsis has now taken to social media to criticize the show for its parody of the singer as insulting and hurtful, while calling the writing harshly hateful. In a long Facebook post on Morrissey’s official page, Peter wrote: Surprising what a turn for the worse the writing of The Simpsons TV show has taken in recent years. Making fun of subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL always do a great job of finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show leans so low to use harsh hate tactics like showing the character of Morrissey with his belly hanging from his shirt (when he’s never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder which is the real hurtful racist group. is here. (sic) Peter then highlighted the differences between the cartoon version of Morrissey, Quilloughby, and the actual musician. He added: Worse yet, branding Morrissey’s character as racist, without pointing out any specific cases, doesn’t offer anything. It only serves to insult the artist. Unlike the character in the Simpsons Panic episode. Morrissey has never seized money, sued anyone for their attacks, never stopped putting on great shows, and is still a serious vegan and avid animal rights advocate. By suggesting all of the above in this episode, The Simpsons’ hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all. Truly, they are the only ones who have stopped creating and instead become hurtful and racist. (sic) Bosses of The Simpsons have said they won’t comment on the statement, but episode writer Tim Long previously insisted the character wasn’t based solely on Morrissey. He said, “I’m sticking with that. The character is definitely Morrissey-esque, with maybe a little hint of Robert Smith from The Cure, Ian Curtis from Joy Division, and a bunch of other people.

