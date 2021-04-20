Fans of actor Vivek question vaccine safety after actor’s death following inoculation; grief grips Tamil Nadu

Even as newsrooms in the north of the country remain sheltered from the Tamil Nadu tragedy, the great comedian’s last laugh has put the people of Tamil Nadu in a dilemma.

Vivek’s sad disappearance is a milestone in Tamil Nadus’ sordid Covid history. The actor Vivek was the quintessential social activist. While on the reel he tackled issues, from the smallest to the deepest, in real life, he not only lent a voice but also actively lent several causes.

He was most sought after by government, NGOs and others for the mass communication of public service announcements. His choice of words, his selfless eloquence, his endearing approach and his sense of humor make him the best of the bunch of Good Samaritans, without offending the latter.

It was this zeal that brought him under the wings of former President Abdul Kalam, who saw in Vivek the spirit that had animated his own life of public service. Soon, Vivek became Kalam’s ardent devotee, and Kalam gave him a lifelong mission: to plant saplings on a large scale.

Vivek took over the project with great enthusiasm, which made it a lasting success, which will now outlive him. But one way or another, fate has been cruel for Vivek. He campaigned for the fight against dengue fever but lost his young son to brain fever. And now, just a day after his vaccine presentation, he’s gone. It was like uprooting a tree he had planted.

Let us now turn to the moot point which is at the heart of the debate in Tamil Nadu. All kinds of firm opinions are debated by reputable doctors. When he took the hit on Thursday, Vivek, along with Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and other officials, made a long and solid case for the vaccine. He was linked for his obvious reputation as an effective and popular communicator.

He collapsed the next morning and was taken unconscious to SIMS Hospital. He died after midnight. Health officials and doctors immediately sought to rule out any connection between the vaccine and his heart attack. However, they explained the causes of his death in great detail, as they normally do in all of these cases. Questions arise. Was Vivek doomed to a fatal heart attack, a vaccine, or no vaccine anyway?

Doctors who do not see a connection, however, are evasive and unconvincing, ignoring uncomfortable requests. They keep talking about the heart attack, but vaguely claim that there is no data or research to prove a connection or, at best, say it’s a rare event. Now, is Vivek or for that matter anyone a rare statistic, a consolation for the family? The syndrome of side effects, from simple fever to fatal attack, is it not a matter of intensive study, given the challenges.

And then there are those who completely throw away the “connectionless excuses”. Even some well-known doctors, including a government doctor, argue with absolute conviction and full of facts, that Vivek was the victim of the vaccine. They also insist that an autopsy should have been performed. And when faced with the question that many heart patients who took the dose don’t drop dead, they are simply saying that heart patients should take precautions or think twice and wait, a disturbing warning indeed. And then there is this fear of “infection”.

Almost all doctors now come to think that the neighbor of the heart, namely the lungs, must also clear the vaccine.

Even though newsrooms in the north of the country remain immune to the Tamil Nadu tragedy, the great comedian’s last laugh has put people here in a dilemma. Did Vivek already have heart disease he didn’t know? But how to explain his death the next day? Cardiologists I’ve spoken to say they’re inundated with questions from their regular patients, about blood thinners, by-passes, stents, etc.

In my opinion, the pro-vaccine lobby, despite all its doubts, will win in the end. But in Tamil Nadu at least, those who get vaccinated will do so with a heavy heart.