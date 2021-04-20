No Super League but still drama: FC Hollywood at war as Flick and Bayern face messy divorce

Despite winning six trophies over the course of 2020, the Bavarian head coach is set to walk away after feuds over transfer market failures.

As the football world has been gripped by the Super League saga, figures like Bayern Munich have been praised for their vocal opposition to the project.

“I don’t think the Super League will solve the financial woes for European clubs caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on Monday.

“On the contrary, all clubs in Europe should work in solidarity.”

Solidarity was an interesting choice of word for Rummenigge, especially given the soap opera currently playing within the walls of the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of Bayern’s Champions League quarter-finals second leg with Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Muller went back in time.

But not back to when the club’s success on the pitch dominated the back pages, but to a time when the Bavarians also dominated the front pages.

“When I was younger there was FC Hollywood, there were always other topics covered. What is happening at Bayern is interesting,” said Muller when asked about the off-pitch disputes between the coach- chef Hansi Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

FC Hollywood’s days at Bayern saw the number of stories on the gossip pages surpass the number of victories the club have been able to achieve. Manager Giovanni Trapattoni, meanwhile, has become tabloid fodder thanks to his bizarre press conferences.

Since the turn of the century, however, Bayern have let football do the talking, but every now and then the former FC Hollywood returns.

The latest reboot involves Flick and Salihamidzic, who have rarely gotten along since the former was named interim coach in November 2019.

Flick was supposed to be a keeper for the Bavarians as they found a permanent successor to Niko Kovac, but his Allianz Arena debut was so impressive that he accepted a three-year permanent contract despite his own desire to stay for a single season. .

Bayern bosses convinced Flick to stay longer, which culminated in a historic year in which they won a club record of six national and international trophies.

But before the pen was even put on paper on Flick’s contract, cracks had started to appear.

As early as January 2020, the 56-year-old publicly requested new signings, telling SZ: “We really need reinforcements. I think of at least two players.”

Signings and squad planning are Salihamidzic’s job at Bayern, and the former midfielder felt his position was undermined by the manager.

Flick didn’t receive the signings he needed, as only Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Odriozola arrived on loan before becoming a disappointing addition to the squad.

Without these reinforcements, Flick still won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League, while relations between him and Salihamidzic would have improved after Rummenigge’s intervention.

One of the players Flick was looking for was Timo Werner, who then signed for Chelsea, as Salihamidzic continued his long pursuit of Leroy Sane. Oliver Kahn has been called upon to act as a peacemaker.

As if not signing the players he wanted for his squad wasn’t enough, Flick got even more annoyed after Bayern decided to move on from some of the players who were key to their treble.

Jerome Boateng and David Alabawill will be leaving Munich this summer with free transfers. Boateng was not offered a new deal, but Alaba was in negotiations with the club before Bayern withdrew their offer amid an unnecessary public row between club bosses and agent Pini Zahavi.

Flick was disappointed with the developments, especially the way Zahavi was criticized as Alaba contract negotiations were underway.

A year after the first argument between Flick and Salihamidzic, Photo reported a new rift between the two, which included a verbal argument on the team bus where the coach allegedly told the sporting director to “shut up”.

Rummenigge tried again to negotiate peace, saying everyone had to “pull themselves together”.

However, Flick was not silenced and expressed his disapproval of Salihamdzic’s recruiting skills ahead of the crucial European game with PSG: “We had a squad last year which was better quality than this year, Everyone knows it.”

At that point, Joachim Low left the post of manager of Germany after the European Championship had been made official.

As Low’s assistant for the 2014 World Cup triumph, Flick is the German Football Association’s (DFB) first choice to act as his former boss’s successor.

Having achieved all that was possible in such a short time at Bayernand without the support he demands from the club’s sporting director, Flick decided it was time to move on.

After confirming his plans to his players, Flick told media he intended to leave, despite a contract until 2023.

“I told the team today that I had informed the club during the week following the match in Paris that I wanted to end my contract at the end of the season,” he said afterwards Saturday’s victory against Wolfsburg which gave them a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, a ninth consecutive title now within their grasp

Bayern issued a statement condemning the announcement, especially since it was not a coordinated statement between the club and the coach.

“Bayern disapprove of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick and will continue discussions after the game in Mainz as agreed,” the post read.

It may be too late now, as Flick will have started planning his future as Germany coach, which means Bayern need to start planning their own future.

Club legend Lothar Matthaus expects RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann to be the next man, but the Red Bulls are unwilling to let their head coach leave for their title rivals, especially after the next transfer is agreed. of Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig to Munich.

Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked, although he may also be hesitant to move to Munich, especially if FC Hollywood is back.

With Flick under contract and Bayern reluctant to let him go, the next few months could be a messy end.

Not the messy Super League, of course, but still messy.