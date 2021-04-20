Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Opposes Father Jamie’s Lawyer Fees | People

















Britney Spears’ mother Lynne objected “vehemently” to the substantial legal fees her father Jamie had demanded in his trusteeship case. According to a new court document obtained by People, which was filed on Monday (4/19/21), Lynne disputed the fees of $ 890,000 for four months of work by her ex-husband Holland & Knight’s law firm, and marked much of the expense “procedurally and substantively inappropriate.” Lynne also claimed the company sought compensation for work not “done in good faith for the benefit” of her 39-year-old daughter, who had been in guardianship since her public break-up in 2008. The mother of hitmaker “Toxic” also demanded that the $ 224,000 of the fees, which were used for media relations, be “immediately refunded” to the Spears estate, as it is “directly contrary to [Britney’s] wish for privacy. “ The document added that the “unnecessary” work was largely a “nationwide media tour” orchestrated by H&K to promote [Jamie’s attorney] M / s. [Vivian Lee] Thoreen and / or to fight the media coverage that cast Mr. Spears in a negative light. “ The document continued: “[Lynne] vehemently opposes the inclusion of services related to “Media Matters:” the national media in which Mr. Spears’ lawyer is engaged. “The curator’s life has been under a media microscope, and the last thing she wants, desires or benefits from is her curator’s legal expenses. [her] money to promote themselves in the same media that scrutinizes everything that happens to [Britney]. “

