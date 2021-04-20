In Honor Of Mothers Around The World, ARC Entertainment Company Devotes Week Of Free Live Streaming Via Instagram And Facebook To Celebrate Mothers Day | New

Connect with us

In Honor Of Mothers Around The World, ARC Entertainment Company Devotes Week Of Free Live Streaming Via Instagram And Facebook To Celebrate Mothers Day

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – To celebrate mothers around the world, ARC Entertainment Company will present a special week of shows leading up to Mother’s Day. They will be broadcast live Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. PST. These five performances will include an acoustic version of the song “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”, by Israel Kamakakwi’wo’ole. An additional dance dedicated to military moms around the world will take place on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 9 during the live broadcast.

“As a mother of two young boys, I know how difficult this year has been,” said lead dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen. “This is our way of saying thank you for all the moms who juggle school at home, mom’s life and work from home. We also want to thank our military moms for all they do and dedicate this special dance for our Mother’s Day live broadcast. “

Since the stay-at-home orders were filled in March 2020, the principal ballet dancers of ARC Entertainment Company have continued to broadcast their free Backyard Ballet ballet performances live. In fact, to date, they have given over 250 live performances and count. Recently the trio traveled to Waikiki, Hawaii, where they had the opportunity to perform for the Children’s Charity shriners and they also continued their live broadcast from a different setting, the beach.

ARC Entertainment Company Presents Principal Dancers Kirsten Bloom Allen, Magnus christofferson and Tigran Sargsyan. The dancers have appeared on more than 40 local, regional and national television shows and have danced for the United States military. Additionally, they taught ECF kids the basics of dance, performed for Shriners Hospitals for Children and Seniors online at http://www.seniorly.com as well as Noah’s Ark, a low-rent housing property Lakeland, Florida and even got a scream during the San Diego Daily Mayor’s briefing reminding residents to log in and watch their daily live broadcasts.

The performers have been featured on several nationally broadcast television shows including Good Morning America, LXTV, “Right This Minute” and “Daytime.” In addition, they have been featured in several television news programs across the United States, including their hometown market of San Diego, Angels, new York, Chicago, Charlotte, Phoenix, and Saint Anthony.

In addition to their original dance, in February the trio released the short film “I Wish I Could Dance”, written and directed by Tigran Sargsyan. It has won eight awards to date, including Best Romantic Comedy, Best Actress Kirsten Bloom Allen, and best actor Magnus christofferson.

2020 has been a great year for ARC Entertainment Company.

In December, the trio produced a holiday-themed special Backyard Ballet Holiday Special, hosted by Joey fatone and Jason logan, and released worldwide by ScreenZLive, which garnered national attention. They also produced a short film, “Covid Rockin,” a satirical look at a day in the life during COVID. Inspired by an iconic filmmaker Martin scorsese, the short film marks the filmmaker Magnus Christofferson’s directorial debut. It was produced by Christofferson with ARC Entertainment Company and marks the first performance of a fellow dancer and comedian. Tigran Sargsyan and ballerina Kirsten Bloom Allen. “Covid Rockin” received the Indie Short Fest award certificate in September.

For more information, please visit http://www.arcentertainmentcompany.com.

ABOUT ARC ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY:

Kirsten, Magnus and Tigran are the directors of ARC Entertainment Company, their creative concept for merging dance with rock music, art and film.

Kirsten Bloom Allen is the founder and principal ballerina of ARC Entertainment Company. Allen’s career included many notable performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and as well as performance in China. Kirsten also danced a private ballet for the former president George HW Bush and Barbara bush. Kirsten has been described as a “beautiful dancer with a sensual movement style that appeals to her audience.” Kirsten is a wife and mother of two boys.

Magnus christofferson is the Artistic Director and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company. Magnus is from Denmark and danced with the prestigious Royal Danish Ballet of Copenhagen. Magnus wrote, produced and starred in the award winning film “The Dancer”.

Tigran Sargsyan is the resident choreographer and principal male dancer of the ARC Entertainment Company. Tigran is from Armenia and played throughout Europe and the United States as the main male dancer. Tigran received a scholarship from the Rudolph Nureyev Foundation and participated in the famous “Prix de Lausanne” ballet competition.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Kirsten, Magnus and Tigran have made the decision to quarantine themselves together in order to offer free dance performances via the daily live broadcast on Facebook and Instagram. They turned Kirsten’s backyard into a stage and brought over 175 free shows (and more) to viewers around the world via Instagram and Facebook.

