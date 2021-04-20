The director of the ‘collective’ Alexander Nanau leads the Nazi Hunter Doc





01:42 PDT 04/20/2021



through



Alex Ritman





“Klarsfeld” which Fremantle also acquired for international distribution is managed by Mike Lerner and Martin Herring.

Alexander Nanau, the Romanian director of Collective heading to the Oscars with the nominations for Best Documentary and Best International Feature, is set to produce the executive for the newly announced documentary Klarsfeld, on the French Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld. The film, which Fremantle has also acquired for international distribution, is directed by Mike Lerner and Martin Herring, the acclaimed filmmakers behind Oscar-nominated documents includingThe place and Hell and back and again, for Roast Beef Productions. For more than half a century, Beate and Serge Klarsfeld tracked down, confronted and exposed Nazi war criminals, stalking them in places as far apart as South America and the Middle East. At 80, they continue their activism against the new Nazis and today’s extreme right-wing extremists. The film is intended to weave the couples of the past with their current struggles against the forces of modern fascism. Dotted with personal testimonies from presidents (including Emmanuel Macron) to Holocaust survivors, other activists and friends and family will all help tell this remarkable but underestimated story. The film is also the story of a love story between Beate and Serge; hunting partners, fellow activists, husband and wife and parents, revealing both their courageous work and enduring love. “It was a huge privilege to have earned the trust and cooperation of Beate and Serge to document their extraordinary lives past and present,” said Lerner, who has been filming the couple for several years. “For more than half a century, the Klarsfelds have been a great source of inspiration and role models for activists who seek justice and oppose fascism and yet their story has been underestimated by the world. . Until now. We are delighted to work with Fremantle to bring these historic achievements to the screen. “ Among those brought to justice by the actions of the Klarsfelds was Klaus Barbie, the famous Nazi and Gestapo leader in France, who became known as the “Butcher of Lyon”. Barbie, who personally participated in the torture of adults and children, is estimated to have been directly responsible for the deaths of nearly 14,000 people, but after the war she was recruited by the CIA and later moved to Bolivia under another name. However, he was identified by the Klarsfelds, eventually extradited to France and sentenced in 1987 to life imprisonment for war crimes. “Basically I was in awe of the reality of what this couple did,” Nanau said. Hollywood journalist on boarding the film. “Because we think that’s exactly the kind of attitude and behavior that we feel we need now in a world of populism and hidden agendas. And I thought they were really among the first great whistleblowers in post-war European society. “ Klarsfeld is currently in post-production and is expected to launch in late 2021. “Fremantle is committed to working with the best documentary directors from around the world, so we are very happy to partner with the combined creative talents of the Roast Beef Productions team to share this incredible film,” said Angela Neillis, vice-president. senior president of Fremantles, non-scripted content, international. “The Klarsfeld The documentary is an extremely relevant story, encompassing history, activism and love. We have no doubts that it will be a captivating film for audiences around the world. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos