I got a lot of fun with a little tailoring | Guest columns

Back then, almost all moms were stay-at-home moms. And I can count on one finger of one hand any friend of mine who had a working mom.
So many of my days have been spent traveling around the supermarket holding a small hand on either side of the cart and tending to yet another pair of sticky fingers in the seat of the cart.
By the time the fourth arrived, the older ones were going to school.
From time to time, I could leave my house on my own. But not frequently. I think that’s why I always cherish my loneliness, even though, of course, I love all of my kids.
On the rare occasions that I have escaped into the world, one of my favorite places was the fabric store.
I could sit at a table for about an hour and leaf through the pattern books, looking at all the things that it was possible for an ordinary person to do if they had a sewing machine.
I had a sewing machine, and thanks to my mom who put me in a class at the local fabric store, I could sew.
Although back in the days when I was dragging the kids, there weren’t any convenient grandmothers to babysit, these same grandmothers knew how to sew and showed me how to do things.
My own mother was a wonderful knitter. My mother-in-law specialized in crochet. They both did things for me and for my kids.
I never learned to do either. While my sister absorbed all the crafting talent, I was reading a book or not playing the piano very well. I never learned to read sight, except by reading choral music.
But I liked clothing stores and pattern books for entertainment.
I had a friend who often went shopping with me when the kids were older, and we could be freer.
After a foray into a large store full of bolts and bolts of hardware, she told anyone who would listen to this, Cathy fingered every piece of fabric throughout this store.
It was an exaggeration. But not much. I liked interesting fabrics.
My daughter, who learned to crochet, also learned to make quilts.
In fact, she got so good that she could make them for other people and charge them outrageous prices. (I found the prices outrageous. I found out that they were really quite normal when I visited the Big Quilt Show in Houston.)
She almost gave up her quilting business, but she still has plenty of supplies at home. She and the other quilters call them hiding places. She has a lot of hiding places.
I stopped making clothes and looking at pattern books. But I didn’t forget that looking at these pages was great entertainment.
If these special stores are open, I recommend it today to those of you who are tired of being locked up.
