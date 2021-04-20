Bollywood Celebrities Call On Netizens To Complain For Posting Exotic Vacation Photos; Called insensitive

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving for the Maldives recently. Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor had also posted photos of the island country.

We have all been fighting the dreaded coronavirus for over a year. Some are trying to cope with their deteriorating health, while many are struggling to find employment. Times are tough but everyone is trying to manage it in their own way. Earlier this year, it seemed like life was returning to normal, only to find out later that India was considering a second wave of the pandemic. Several states across the country are facing another lockdown and people have been urged to stay in their homes. However, some Bollywood celebrities took the opportunity to head for a new vacation in the Maldives.

Celebrities are being harassed on social media for posting photos of their exotic vacation spots and being oblivious to the whole situation. Earlier this week, Disha Patani and her handsome Tiger Shroff took off to the Maldives for another vacation. This is the second time in the midst of the pandemic that the duo have been spotted vacationing in the Maldives. Shortly after reaching her destination, the actress posted a photo of herself relaxing on the sands of the island. Here is the message:

The snap didn’t go well with internet users, and one user was quick to express their disappointment on Twitter. Here is what he had to say:

Recently, Tiger Shroff also posted a message on his Instagram Story advising everyone to stay home, in addition to other precautions. However, many social media users were unhappy that he himself had not maintained the post. One user tweeted a photo of the Tigers message with another of him at the airport, as the actor was on his way to the Maldives. Here’s what the Tweet read:

Another user was quick to comment on this:

Amruta Shravan Sable also wrote: I’m losing my respect for Tiger Shroff today

However, it’s not just Disha and Tiger who are vacationing in the Maldives. Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also left for the same destination on Monday, while Sara Ali Khan left a few days ago. Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were also in the Maldives some time ago, in addition to many other celebrities.

Reacting to the photos, a social media user said: ‘I pity the fans of #DishaPatani, #AliaBhatt & #RanbirKapoor and their fan pages. As all of India is suffering deeply from the second wave of # COVID19, these guys are busy sharing photos of the Maldives enjoying their vacation. JUST WOW !!

Here’s how a few others reacted as well:

Mainstream publicist Rohini Iyer also criticized those who posted their vacation photos. She wrote on her Instagram story: For all of you vacationing in the Maldives and Goa and exotic places remember, this is the vacation for you. It’s a bloody pandemic everywhere. So don’t be a callous idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You not only appear brainless, but also completely blind and deaf. Now is not the time to increase your Instagram numbers. Now is the time to act and help or if there is nothing you can do, shut it down and stay home! Or stay quiet in your vacation home … hidden away. No pictures. It’s not Fashion Week or Kingfisher time! “

Author Shobha De was also quick to support Rohinis’ message. She wrote in the caption, Hello !!! Listen! I loved this post articulated with passion by Rohini Iyer. I wanted to share it here, and I’m not good at tech stuff – Repost etc. Okay? The idea is to get your message across. Well said rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt these ridiculous images. Enjoy the Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these dark times. But do everyone a favor … keep it private. “

On April 7, actor Amit Sadh announced that he was going offline, and also said that personally I think now is not the time for me to show my privileged life. Read his full article:

A few months ago, the filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi had also expressed his opinion on the same subject. Here is what he had to say.

However, not all celebrities were insensitive during this time. While wishing Nysa her birthday today, Ajay Devgn even prayed for those in need of healing. It captions the image as, Happy Birthday, dear Nysa. Little joys like this are the only break from stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all who are in need of healing. “

Bhumi Pednekar also took a step to help those in need. She said she would create a climax where she identifies resources to enable facilitation and donors. Check out the full post below:

I repeat, we are all struggling together in these difficult times and we will only be able to cope if we remain sensitive to each other’s situations, needs and feelings. Lets do this more sincerely.

Read also | Priyanka Chopra ‘begging’ everyone to stay home amid COVID 19 situation: our medical fraternity is at breaking point