What does a victory really mean for the careers of black actors?

This month’s Oscars could be a watershed moment for black talent.

At last week’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, a reliable indicator of future Oscar glory, actors of color took home all four acting awards for the very first time: Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Messiah noir “), Best Supporting Actress Yuhjung Youn (” Minari “), Best Actress Viola Davis and Best Actor Chadwick Boseman (both” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “).

All of them have a strong chance of repeating themselves at the Oscars on Sunday, where Davis could become the first black woman in history to win two acting Oscars (after supporting the actress for “Fences” in 2017), and only the second black woman to receive the award for best actress (after Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002).

(Top) Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah. (Bottom) Viola Davis in” The Black Background of Ma Rainey.

(Top) Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah. (Bottom) Viola Davis in” The Black Background of Ma Rainey.

(Left) Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah. (Right) Viola Davis in” The Black Background of Ma Rainey.

David Lee / Netflix and Glen Wilson

He marks just the second time that the Best Actress category at the Oscars included more than one black nominee – Davis and Andra Day (“United States vs. Billie Holiday”) – and the first time Best Supporting Actor featured three black contenders: Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah “) and Leslie Odom Jr. (” One Night in Miami “).

The fact that these milestones have not been reached before in the show’s 93-year history points to a bigger problem in Hollywood: knowing which black performances are worthy of being honored and who reaps the benefits of a victory at the Oscars.

Black Oscar winners and nominees like Davis, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith have all managed to bounce between friendly dramas, action thrillers, comedies, and superhero awards. Regina King used her Oscar bounce for “If Beale Street Could Talk” to direct her feature debut, the critically acclaimed “A Night in Miami”.

Regina King: Oscar name snob ‘disappointing’, but still encouraged Regina King says her one-night Oscar nomination in Miami is disappointing, but she’s still excited about the nominations for Viola Davis, Andra Day, and Chlo Zhao. The Oscar winner also discusses her partnership with the Vaselines Equitable Skincare for All campaign. (April 8) AP

But unlike many of their white peers, these opportunities have often taken years, if not decades, to develop.

Jennifer Lawrence was cast for “The Hunger Games” not even two months after winning her first Oscar nomination for “Winter Bone” in 2010. Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and Brie Larson (“Room”) have also landed starring roles in the “Fantastic Beasts” and “Captain Marvel” franchises, respectively, under six months after their first Oscar victories.

Meanwhile, Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o followed her 2014 Oscar win for “12 Years a Slave” playing supporting motion capture characters in Disney’s live-action “The jungle book “and the latest” Star Wars “trilogy. Although she made her Broadway debut in “Eclipsed” in 2016 and portrayed a key warrior in 2018’s “Black Panther”, it wasn’t until 2019 that Nyong’o made a movie headline. Hollywood: with the role of a mother and her infamous double in the horror of Jordan Peele. -thriller “We”.

Lupita Nyong’o starred in 2019 in Jordan Peele’s social horror film, “ Us. ” “ Claudette Barius

“Larson, Lawrence, Redmayne and Nyong’o show the same talent and prowess as a comedian, yet Nyong’o is the one who apparently had to wait for ‘Us’ for a director – and for Hollywood. as a whole – recognize his talent as an actor, ”says Monique Jones, founder of the cultural site Just add color and author of “The Book of Awesome Black Americans.”

“Although Nyong’o is highly regarded in the business by her peers, she still appears in fewer films than Lawrence, who seemed to be in a glut of films for several years after her first Oscar win,” Jones continues. “Lawrence even got the chance to play characters that didn’t suit him at all, like Joy Mangano in ‘Joy’.

We should see actresses like Nyong’o in all types of roles as well. It is not fair for Hollywood to assume that black actresses can only be in movies about slavery or other types of trauma, or in “black” family comedies. “

The shortage of plum roles for black Oscar winners isn’t limited to Nyong’o. “Watchmen” actor Louis Gossett Jr. struggled to find film work after his victory as a supporting actor for “An Officer and a Gentleman” from 1982.

“I haven’t worked in movies for another year,” Gossett told the Television academy in an interview in 2018. “People weren’t ready for me to win, I guess. The TV was ready, because I was working on TV every week, but the movies took a minute.”

Berry likewise told Variety last year that her historic Oscar win wasn’t the big breakthrough she thought it would be.

“I was like, ‘Oh, all these great scripts are going to come to me, these great directors are going to knock on my door.’ It didn’t happen, ”she said. “It actually got a little harder. They call it the Oscar curse. You are expected to become award-worthy performances.”

“To her, it’s probably like the Oscar is a method of silencing people that the industry is racist,” Jones says. “If it weren’t for that, Berry probably would have gotten some of the roles that Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep get. She’s just as skilled and capable.”

Jennifer Hudson’s first role after her 2007 Oscar win for “Dreamgirls” was in the 2008 movie “Sex and the City”, as Carrie’s assistant to Sarah Jessica Parker. Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”), Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) and Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) have played extensively supporting roles in films after the Oscars, while three-time nominee Octavia Spencer does was not to top the list on a major studio film until 2019’s “Ma” – seven years after her Oscar win for “The Help,” playing a maid in the southern civil rights era.

Precious (Gabourey Sidibe, left) is a 16-year-old girl living with her abusive mother, Mary (Mo’Nique), in “Precious”. Anne Marie Fox, Lionsgate

Sidibe’s “Precious” co-star Mo’Nique has spoken of the lack of opportunities since her victory as a supporting actress in 2010. In 2015, the comedian recounted Hollywood journalist that she was “blackballed” and labeled “difficult” for refusing to promote the film when she was not being paid fairly.

Davis also opened up about her fight for equal pay as a black actress. at a Women in the World 2018 event.