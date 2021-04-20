Billie Eilish teases ‘things happen’ | Entertainment





Billie Eilish teased “things happen”. The 19-year-old pop megastar took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a cardigan to tease her 81.6 million followers that new music seems to be on its way soon. She captioned the photo: “things are happeningggg (sic)” In February, the “Therefore I Am” hitmaker gave an exciting album update, where she revealed that she was “almost done” with her new album. The Grammy winner said the sequel to her 2019 record breaking debut album “ When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? will probably have 16 titles. And she then shared a studio photo on Instagram, as she neared the end of the process. She simply captioned the grainy photograph: “almost done”. Billie had previously teased: There isn’t a song, or part of a song, that I wished I was this or wished it was that. “ The ‘No Time To Die’ singer has told fans that she will be starting a “new era” this year. She said on her Instagram story in December: “This will be the end of an era. I’m going to give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I have bullshit to post.” At the start of the clip, she joked that she wouldn’t give her fans her new album if they continued to laugh at her green hair. She joked, “” F *** you guys. Stop laughing at me, my God! I’m f ****** making you an album. I won’t turn it off if you keep laughing at my hair. Shut up!” Meanwhile, the “ Ocean Eyes ” hitmaker is set to release a photo book and audiobook about his life and career. Billie will document her childhood and meteoric rise to adolescence in the self-narrative audiobook, while she will share never-before-seen photographs from her childhood on self-taught world tours. delivered. A statement about the audiobook reads: This is an audiobook like no other providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billies own words. “ And of the tome, which will be released on May 11 in hardback and e-book form, Billie – whose brother Finneas co-wrote and produced his music – said: I spent many hours over many months at browse my family albums and archives. , by selecting all the photos in this book. Hope you like it as much as I do. “

