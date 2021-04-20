Rashmi Desai is very busy spicing up her Instagram game right now. The actress has been a big name in the television industry and gained popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss. She continues to document her social media account with photos of her shots, photoshoots and more.

Rashami Desai sensually poses in a black lace bralette and shorts

Recently, the actress dressed in a simple classic black bralette which she adorned with gray shorts while posing sensually. Keeping her hair curly and makeup subtle, she posed away from all sensuality.

On the job front, Rashami Desai was last seen in a WebTandoor series that released the onUllu app on March 12, 2021.

