Once upon a time, the Oscars were considered the definitive authority on all that was exceptional in cinema. Over the years, this particular illusion has been successfully shattered by its multiple failures to reward the best in the business. Instead, terms like the Oscar bait have become increasingly popular among critics of the institution who hint that the award recipients are made for this specific purpose.

Gabriel Rossman, a research analyst, had this to say about the phenomenon: We have found that audiences don’t like the kind of aesthetic that characterizes Oscar-worthy films. Movies tend to be serious and depressing, and audiences don’t like it, so making Oscar movies is a riskier strategy than the average viewer might appreciate Audiences don’t like the kind of movies that get Oscars , but they love the Oscars.

However, even the general public’s admiration for the academic awards has waned. With viewership steadily declining, it’s not only the Oscars that are suffering, but the Grammys and Emmy Awards have also lost audiences. As long as this suggests that people are getting tired of the front of the awards campaign, there is still hope for the future of cinema.

In order to shine a light on the Academy’s failures, we take a look at 10 artists who managed to achieve greatness without getting the supposed validation of a competitive Oscar.

10 great actors who never won an Oscar:

Peter OToole

Irish-British actor Peter OToole is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats in the film world. While his most famous work is his brilliant performance in David Leans Laurence of Arabia, OToole received eight nominations for best actor without ever winning one. Due to his lack of Oscar success, he once jokingly called himself the biggest loser of all time. However, it received an honorary Oscar and the monumental legacy of OTooles speaks for itself.

The actor said: I think cinema is an extension of drama, one of its facets, and drama as far as I’m concerned, it’s the writers. Well, I’m not a mime, a mimist. All you need is an author, an actor, and an audience. This is the drama. Bare boards and a passion that is the beginning of everything.

Samuel L. Jackson

It is incomprehensible that an actor as talented as Samuel L. Jackson has escaped the Academy spotlight for so long. With a single nomination to his name for pulp Fiction, Jackson certainly should have won one of these awards for his brilliant collaborations with Quentin Tarantino as Django Unchainedand Jackie Brown.

I have this rule, Jackson revealed in a interview. Every time I have a movie opening, I know it’s going to make at least a thousand dollars. I buy $ 1000 worth of tickets for my movie and give them to my church, they give them to the kids or whoever it is. So I always know it’s going to be at least a thousand dollars.

Albert Finney

English actor Albert Finney studied performing arts at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before venturing into the world of cinema. He received five Oscar nominations for his incredible work in films like Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich but he was snubbed every time. Fortunately, Finneys’ real legacy isn’t his impressive list of awards, but the magic he left behind in each of his films.

All a performance needs, after all, is to make people believe. We are just jugglers on the side of the road. Why worry about being serious? Finney thinks. I like to research and read around a part, entering an area of ​​life that you don’t normally know. You half learn to ride a horse or familiarize yourself a bit with archery.

Thelma ritter

Thelma Ritters’ portrayals of American working class women are brilliantly nuanced and carefully orchestrated. She received a record six nominations for Best Supporting Actress for films like All about Eve and Pillow talk but she never managed to win one. For his performance in the musical production of New girl in town, Ritter received a Tony Award for Best Actress.

Well-dressed romance comedy is a form of escape like depression and war, Ritter explained. If you are subconsciously afraid of being wiped out and you walk into a theater and see a lady in an orchid velvet hostess dress trimmed with chinchilla, being kissed by a guy in a tail as he watches from a beige and gold apartment on the Golden Gate Bridge, what to worry about?

Ian mckellen

Sir Ian McKellen has had an incredible career spanning over six decades. With a background from classical theater to science fiction, McKellen has shown the world that he is one of the best practitioners of his trade. He has several accolades to his name, including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and seven Laurence Olivier Awards among many others, but he has yet to receive an Oscar.

I guess the trick of the game is to merge the character you play with the character you play in real life, everyone being a scene, like Shakespea said. So it’s all about using your imagination, which kids have in abundance, but most adults seem to lose, though many actors are kids at heart, the veteran actor said.

Deborah Kerr

British actress Deborah Kerrs’ cinematic legacy is almost unprecedented. During her illustrious career, she received six Academy Award nominations for her compelling performances in films like The king and me as good as From here to eternity among others. The Academy finally recognized his brilliance in 1994 when they awarded him an Honorary Oscar.

When you are young you will just bang, but you are more sensitive as you get older. You have higher standards for what’s really good; you’re afraid you won’t live up to what is expected of you, Kerr said. Her son-in-law John Shrapnel added: Deborah knows how Hollywood works. She did not go in search of rewards.

Charlie Chaplin

Another name to add to the snubbed list is Charlie Chaplin, one of the pioneers of cinema as we recognize him today.

Having forged a career in the silent film world, Chaplin crossed many frontiers in pursuit of great entertainment during a career that spanned approximately 75 years. With good reason, he is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry but not of the Academy.

Chaplin reflects: When I was a little boy, the last thing I dreamed of was to be a comedian. My idea was to be a deputy or a great musician. I was not entirely clear. The only thing I really dreamed of was being rich. We were so poor that wealth seemed to me the height of all ambition and the end of the rainbow.

Cary grant

Anglo-American actor Cary Grant was known in the industry as the Hollywood leader. He has already been immortalized by the world for his work in masterpieces like The history of Philadelphia and from north to north-west alongside several others. For his invaluable contribution to the world of cinema, Grant received an Honorary Oscar in 1970.

Doing stand-up comedy is extremely difficult. Your timing should change from show to show and city to city. You always adapt to the size of the audience and the size of the theater, Grant once said. Speaking of the Academy, he joked: I have to blacken my teeth first before the Academy takes me seriously.

Kirk douglas

One of the greatest American actors of all time, Kirk Douglas received only three Oscar nominations for Best Actor during his career for his performances in films including Champion and Thirst for life where he played the role of Vincent van Gogh. However, some of his best work has been overlooked by the Academy.

His collaborations with Stanley Kubrick as Paths of glory and Spartacus deserved much more recognition and time gave that to Douglas. For his pioneering work in film, Douglas received an Academy Lifetime Achievement Award as well as a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Douglas said, take The brave are alone. There was a film that communicated at all levels. Maybe it was anti-Establishment, or maybe it was some wacky cowboy. A movie like this is so much better than some ferocious strangers about an actor chewing for twenty minutes.

Gene Wilder

American actor and filmmaker Gene Wilders’ approach to comedy has truly revitalized audiences. Wilders comic book masterpieces like Young Frankenstein and The producers showed how talented he was. In his lifetime he only received two Oscar nominations and one of them was for co-writing. Young Frankenstein.

Wilder explained how his comedy journey began.When I was eight my mom had a serious heart attack and when she came home from the hospital the doctor pulled me aside and let it go his sweaty face against my cheek and he said, Never get mad at your mother because you could kill her.

It scared me. And the second thing he said was: Try to make her laugh. It was an unusual thing for him to say, I thought at the time. But, from that point on, I consciously tried to make another person laugh, and I succeeded. Because you know, when you get it right with your mom, it gives you confidence. And that’s how I think that’s how it all started.