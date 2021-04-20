Phillip Schofield searches Piers Morgan after skating in the row





Phillip Schofield gave his former day rival Piers Morgan a cheeky dig on Tuesday this morning. The 59-year-old presenter was back on the ITV show alongside Rochelle Humes while regular co-host Holly Willoughby takes an extra week off. The couple began the show by discussing the Marks & Spencer and Aldi argument with Judge Rinder before moving on to discussing the latest Hollywood headlines with their Los Angeles correspondent and American journalist Sam Rubin. Among the stories from Tinseltown was that of Demi Lovato who publicly called a local frozen yogurt store on social media after encountering tons of healthy foods when she visited their store over the weekend. The 28-year-old singer has since addressed the backlash in an Instagram video in which she said she “really speaks candidly about the things I believe in,” before adding, “I have to remember that sometimes my post can get lost. its meaning when I’m moved. “ Piers mentioned the story in his Daily Mail column over the weekend. As they discussed the story of This Morning, Phillip couldn’t help but do a little digging and pay Piers’ expense. “We know Piers Morgan has floundered in it, so it must be serious,” Phillip said before joking, “He’s got a lot of free time right now…”





(Image: ITV)

The panel chuckled before moving quickly to the next story. Piers, 56, floundered in the Demi row after saying he had often been a customer of the Los Angeles yogurt store and chose to stand up for them. The Bigg Chill responded to Demi and apologized for feeling offended, they also pointed out that they were catering to all of their customers’ needs.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos