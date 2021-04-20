Sara Ali Khan surprised everyone on Tuesday with a training video with contemporary Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, the two are seen training outdoors under the guidance of their fitness instructor Namrata Purohit.

Young Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor take turns in training; watch the video

Sara shared a video giving a glimpse of her and Janhvi working out outdoors, laughing and supporting each other as they finish their workout. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Go with the flow ????
Regular and slow ????????
High kick – low squat ????
This is how you will get the golden glow
For better instructions, ask @namratapurohit to show “

This video came as a surprise to many as the two stars are often pitted against each other as contemporaries. Sara and Janhvi both come from movie families and made their acting debuts in 2018. Janhvi starred in Dhadak while Sara made her debut with Kedarnath followed by Simmba in the same month. However, fans of the actresses were delighted to see the two popular Bollywood stars training together. Some have also expressed their wish to see the two share on screen soon.

READ ALSO: Sara Ali Khan summarizes her trip to Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh with several photos and videos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.