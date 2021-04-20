Actor Ed Helms’ PSA for “Saving the Gerrymanderers” Goes Wrong





NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – During the recent filming of a public service announcement to protect the political consultants who draw the electoral district maps, the actor Ed helms realizes he’s on the wrong side of the gerrymandering issue – and hilarity ensues. Helms’ Office co-star Rainn wilson made a cameo appearance. In Save the Gerrymanderers, a new short from leading right-left anti-corruption organization RepresentUs, Helms highlights the serious threat of gerrymandering to voters nationwide. Gerrymandering is when constituency boundaries are drawn in a way that unfairly favors one political party over another and allows politicians to choose their own voters, instead of the other way around. the Gerrymandering Threat Index published by RepresentUs shows dozens of states at risk of extreme gerrymandering this year. Watch Save the Gerrymanderershere. “When I had the opportunity to be the face of the new Save the Gerrymanderers campaign, I jumped on it. Who doesn’t want to save cute little lizards from extinction? But I was wrong! “Said Helms, board member for RepresentUs.” Gerrymandering allows politicians to literally choose who votes for them. I know it sounds super illegal, but it’s not. We could be stuck with the same corrupt politicians for the next decade – if we don’t act now and pass the law for the people. “ Democrats and Republicans gerrymander districts to stay in power. Two-thirds of voters say drawing district boundaries that intentionally favor a party is a major problem. “Ed helms I got it right from the video – gerrymandering shouldn’t be legal and it’s a “ dark Orwellian — ”. the For the People’s Law would get rid of partisan gerrymandering at the federal level once and for all, ”RepresentUs CEO said Josh Silver. Gerrymandering Threat Index Reveals 35 States at Risk Thirty-five states are at extreme or high risk of partisan gerrymandering, according to an in-depth and one-of-a-kind report released by RepresentUs. the Gerrymandering Threat Index assesses all 50 states. Read it Gerrymandering Threat Indexhere. “The Gerrymanderers are sharpening their knives, preparing to slice up quarters this year to their own advantage. But we can stop them in their tracks by going past the For the People’s Law, ” said the CEO of RepresentUs Josh Silver. “This report shows that the risk of gerrymandering is pervasive if we do not put in place reforms in the coming months.” Highlights of the Gerrymandering Threat Index: 35 states, 70% of which present a high or extreme risk of gerrymandering. They are red states and blue states, large and small states, Illinois at Georgia , Wyoming at Massachusetts at Texas .

will live with unfair cards for the next 10 years. the For the People Act, going through Congress right now, would almost end partisan gerrymandering and move 325 districts – 75% of the House – to a low-risk ranking, where the remaining 25% of seats already sit. The representatives of the United States assigned a risk score to each state taking into account these 5 key threats: Can politicians control the way electoral maps are drawn? Can the drawing of the electoral map be done in secret? Can electoral cards be rigged for partisan purposes? Are legal standards low? Are rigged electoral cards difficult to challenge in court? RepresentUs builds on the success of more than 120 statewide anti-corruption victories to mobilize millions of its members behind the passage of For the People’s Law. RepresentUs is the nation’s largest grassroots anti-corruption campaign, bringing together conservatives, progressives and everyone in between to pass anti-corruption laws in cities and states to end corruption politics, end secret money and mend our broken elections. Contact: Rachel Barnhart

