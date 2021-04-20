Latin Hollywood Films and Maverick Entertainment at a television comedy specials film series at the Barcel Bavaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana





HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Latin Hollywood Films and Maverick Entertainment, in partnership with Barcel Bvaro Grand Resort, will film a series of television comedy shows on May 5, 2021 in Punta cana, the Dominican Republic. With an all-female cast, the production will include three multicultural and multilingual shows: “Broads Abroad” and “Black Girl Magic”, which will be produced in English, and “Reinas de la Risa” in Spanish. These eagerly awaited hour-long programs will be ready for worldwide distribution in August 2021. Broads abroadfeatures a trio of popular American actresses who travel to the tropical resort town of Punta cana fishing for an audience. Created by and with Kiki Melendez (Hot Tamales Live! / Showtime) and Vicki Barbolak (America’s Got Talent / NBC), it includes Crystal powell (AGT / NBC), with host Jessica Camacho (All Rise / CBS), and special guest, René Rosado (The Connors / ABC). Black girl magicstars of African-American female powers, Brooklyn Jones, Alycia Cooper, Just Nesh, Kelly Kellz, with host Ashima franklin, who will perform in their unique styles. “In these specials, we are fusing two genres of travel and comedy to create the perfect mix of entertainment for these trying times,” said the executive producer, Sarkis Semerjyan. Queens of laughter,a stand-up show in spanish presents the Caribbean top female comics Cheddy Garca, Zulema Cruz, Jaquelio Estrella and Melendez, presents Jinita luciano, and is hosted by Anderson Mercedes. Comedian-actor, Jochy Jochy will open with his 100 best jokes. “With this series, I wanted to continue to provide talented women with a platform to reach audiences around the world,” said series co-creator Melendez. Ramon monchi herrera, (Crazy about the beach) will lead the specials, with the producers Erica Barrabi, Julia Carias Linares, and associated producers, Douglas Santiago, Thomas Echavarra and Armando Guareno. “Maverick Entertainment is proud to support women in comedy,” said Doug Schwab, President of Maverick Entertainment. “We look forward to releasing these specials featuring multicultural women at the forefront.” The specials will be filmed consecutively at the Barcel Bvaro Convention Center’s Saln Bvaro, located at the Barcel Bvaro Grand Resort in Punta cana, the Dominican Republic. The audience will consist of clients of the complex and will follow Covid’s international guidelines during production. Contact:

Latin Hollywood Movies

[email protected]

Giancarlo Bonnelly SOURCE Latin Hollywood films

