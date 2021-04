Julia Roberts stars in Chopard’s Happy Sport Watch campaign

5:00 am PDT 04/20/2021



through



Chris Gardner





Five years ago, Julia Roberts walked the red carpet in front of the Palais in Cannes alongside George Clooney and Jodie Foster for the premiere of the film directed by Foster.Money monster. The Oscar-winning actress, in her festival debut, broke protocol by climbing the famous barefoot steps while wearing a black Armani Priv dress accessorized with something that also turned heads a white diamond Chopard necklace and pendant emerald drop. Roberts is continuing her relationship with Chopard as it has just been announced that she is at the forefront of the luxury jeweler’s new campaign for its Happy Sport watch collection. “Chopard is such an iconic brand and all the watches are gorgeous,” says Roberts Hollywood journalist. “Happy Sport is no exception and what a beautiful thing to be aligned with happiness.” By Chopard, the Happy Sport line was launched in 1993 and was the first watch to combine diamonds with a stainless steel case. Caroline Scheufele, co-chair and artistic director of Chopard, says Roberts was the first choice for the campaign, WWDthat the role extends to “ambassador“In a statement,” she said, “Julia Roberts was the only person who I thought could convey the spirit I see in Happy Sport. “ Roberts will appear in billboards, digital and editorial ads as well as short videos directed by Xavier Dolan and styled by his longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Dolan, a Cannes favorite, also made the art of snapshots in collaboration with photographer Shayne Laverdire. The campaign was shot over two days and turned out to be a memorable experience for Roberts. “It was so much fun,” she says of the shoot. “I was so thrilled to join a new group of people with the speed and ease with which we all formed a connection.” As for choosing a favorite from the Happy Sport line? Not so fast. “It’s too hard to choose because they’re all fabulous,” says Roberts, adding that she has worn many Chopard pieces over the years. “But the necklace that I wore in Cannes in 2016 was a crush.” It would not be surprising to see Roberts in Cannes this summer, as many of the luxury jeweler’s friends and ambassadors are making official appearances at the festival, which Chopard has been an official partner since 1998. Cannes is slated for July.







