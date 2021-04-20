Coronation Street spoilers next week | Simon breaks the blanket and Peter attacked

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) escapes police protection to be at his father’s bedside when Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) prepares for a rescue operation. But what has Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) recently had to do with it?

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) pushes everyone away thanks to his scandalous affair with Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) makes a big decision about her future that worries her family.

Here are all of your CoronationStreet spoilers for 26 April 30, 2021.

What is Sharon doing?

By now it’s very clear that Sharon hasn’t returned to Weatherfield to reminisce about the good old days with former adoptive mother Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) ​​who is a woman on a mission, we just don’t know yet what is this mission. It seems to involve reuniting with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who Sharon clashed with the last time she was on the cobblestones (but who hasn’t she faced with since the first of her sporadic appearances in 1982?).

Sharons tries to lure Lee out of his witness protection hiding place, sees her stealing the old cell phone Gail Rodwells (Helen Worth) looking for a number for Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), then befriends her. son Sam Blakeman (Jacob Riordan) and encourages him to contact him. his father disappeared. As his behavior becomes more and more suspicious, Sharon finds the perfect way to find his prey

Peter dying attacked

The good news is that Peter learns that they’ve found a match and that he can have his life-saving liver transplant. The bad news is that Sharon is manipulating Sam into informing Simon that his father is about to have major surgery knowing that this could be the key to locating Leanne. So its swings and roundabouts.

Si takes cover and shows up to the hospital, although Leanne and Nick have insisted it could be life-threatening as they sit and wait for the drug gangs trial. Desperate to be at his father’s bedside, Simon refuses to return to the safe house, but as Peter and Carla Barlow (Alison King) convince him to frighten him away, a hospital cleaner shows the boy and makes a phone call to tell him where he is. Horrified Peter realizes that the gang has been following his son and a fight breaks out. Did Simon ruin everything and will Peter survive to get his op?

Tyrone and Alina make enemies

The heartache and humiliation felt by Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for being traded for a younger model becomes even more difficult to bear this week when she sees Alina doing a scary job of playing her stepmom Hope and Ruby. Even her children prefer to cheat on Tyrones’ new love, isn’t life cruel?

Tys worries that the girls will make life difficult for his new partner will soon be forgotten when Alina charms them at a Meet The Girlfriend meal, but as the happy family leave the restaurant, Fiz arrives to pick up his daughters and her husband. is more than annoying. As Fiz sobs that she is being replaced, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) tells Ty that he is not comfortable with him bringing Alina as a guest to the wedding, so offended Tyrone resign as the best man! Is this misguided adventure really worth it?

Asha controlled by Corey

Worried about Asha, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) sets up a conversation with Coreys father Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) to discuss, parent to parent, their respective descendants, the controversial living conditions. Turns out Stefan couldn’t say anything about what his wayward son is doing (which explains a lot), which makes Dev even more anxious. Asha throws her future on the ruthless Corey.

Stefan then rents Leannes’ old apartment and lets Corey and Asha live there. Comrades Ashas fear Corey is controlling her, despite his insistence, she is happier than she has ever been (she really hasn’t been), and behind closed doors he continues to treat his girlfriend. gullible as dirt and finds ways to isolate him from his family. Sleazy Corey also has a clear eye on Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) will he cheat on Asha?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

After the failure of the past few weeks when Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) mocked his coworkers’ jokes about Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and her gothic image, the long-haired worker is doing himself a disservice when he tries to make amends by dressing like a member of the Sisters of Mercy and giving his girlfriend a funeral wreath for her birthday. Desperate, Nina finally forgives her well-meaning beau and explains what it means to be gothic to her. He agrees to be more respectful, so Nina asks him to move in!

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) struggles to access his caring side as he makes his mark on the undertaker by being ruthless with grieving clients and squeezing them for every vulnerable penny they’ve got. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) smokes but Todd regrets his ruthless attitude when he has to organize a funeral for a young boy a tragic reminder of the loss of his own son Billy 17 years ago