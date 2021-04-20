Nobody wanted to manage my job





Minissha Lamba opens up on struggles in Bollywood | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is known for her versatile roles In an interview with Times Now Digital, the actress spoke about her part of the struggle in the industry. Minissha revealed: “No one wanted to manage my job” Bollywood diva Minissha Lamba has played both glamorous and non-glamorous roles in her career. She started her journey in Hindi cinema with Yahaan, opposite Jimmy Shergill in 2005. The actress was next seen in Business, Bachna Ae Haseeno and in Kidnap. Even though the actress had a short career in Bollywood, her versatile roles spoke for themselves. In an interview with Times Now Digital, the beautiful actress spoke about the difficulties she has faced in the entertainment industry. The actress revealed that people don’t want to work with her. “No one wanted to handle me. They gave excuses for how busy they are because they thought my debut was some kind of art-house movie. They didn’t want to energize me. I did was on my own. I had no one to come up with me. Despite all of that, I think there was a luck factor involved. The people who wanted to work with me called me them- I got a call from Yashraj. Whatever work I did with Excel was because I got a call from them. No one told them to take it. back it was a decent fight. It would be a mistake of me to say that I struggled. Things fell in the right place, in a way that I honestly didn’t expect, “he said. it. The actress further revealed, “At first I was very lucky. I feel blessed when I was doing a bit of modeling in Delhi, that’s when Soojit Sircar was after me. was not sure that playing was something I would like to do, but for him he had found his Adaa in Yahaa. It took about six months to convince me. When I arrived in Mumbai, Yahaa did not have the kind of theatrical reception we had all hoped for. The July 26 floods happened in Mumbai and it happened a few days before my film was released. The theaters were flooded. He didn’t get the kind of response, from the people who came to the theater because the city had suffered a huge tragedy. I did not know anyone. I went to the greatest secretaries of the time to manage me. They didn’t want to put the energies in me ”. In 2014, the actress had also participated in Bigg Boss Season 8. The diva is also known for her role in Honeymoon Pvt Ltd and Lamhaa.







