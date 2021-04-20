Emily Kinney Examines Life Through The Actor’s Lens On New Album

Emily Kinney.

credit: Courtesy of Clarion Media



If 2020 had been a normal year, actress and singer Emily Kinney’s latest album, The supporting character, would have seen its release as initially planned. The recording was already complete, but the pandemic put those release plans temporarily on hold as she realized that releasing it might not be the right time.

I ended up releasing another single that I had been holding called Out of This World, she says, which was about a long distance relationship, and I thought that fit in with what we’re all going through. I felt this album was really special and I wanted to give it a decent release and the right attention.

So we released an Easy song, she continues. And once that song came out, my manager and I started talking to some labels. The involvement of Julian Records really helped in terms of the feeling: “ Okay, this is the right time. “I feel really excited about it.

A little over a week ago, The supporting character has finally released a collection of charming and reflective indie pop and folk by an artist who is best known for her portrayal of Beth Greene on The walking dead, as well as in other TV shows like Masters of sex, arrow and Conviction. In fact, the title of the new album refers to her acting career, like The supporting character is Kinneys’ examination of his life through the lens of being an actor and an artist.

I got the idea for the concept for this album when I went to my friend Scott Wilson’s funeral, she says. He was such a mentor to me he played my dad [Hershel Greene] at The walking dead. Much of his funeral and memorial services revolved around his acting life. Everyone, there were people he had worked with with all of his actor friends and how it shaped his life so much. The next day I wrote this song I Went Looking for You. So from there I started to write.

In addition to the piano-dominant ballad I Went Looking for You, a number of songs draw on her personal experiences, such as the introspective, ornate-sounding title song she wrote after spending time with her father for a weekend. I was driving home, and when I got home I was sitting on a couch and I wrote this song, “ Oh, okay, the name of the album will be The supporting character“. It’s sort of reconnecting with a higher power, something that has grown a lot for me over the last 3-4 years, and especially last year with everything going on.

The nostalgic Omaha Hotel is a reference to Kinney’s hometown of Nebraska about missing it all because when you’re an actor, you have to go when you have a job. Quite similarly, the folk-laden Fifteen Minutes backstory revolves around Kinney’s willingness to trade off time spent being famous and successful in order to have more time with her then-boyfriend.

Being an artist really motivates me and it’s so important to me, she said of this song. But you can’t do this unless you are fully engaged in your relationships and your real life. I enjoy my time alone. This is when I write and spend a lot of time alone in a hotel room when working on a new TV show or this or that. But I want [for] no longer an anchor or a family.

Among The supporting characterSkinny’s poignant song, which deals with the all too familiar and relatable subject of body image. The idea for this song arose out of a conversation Kinney had with her aunt who, in her 80s, wondered when she would stop worrying about putting on a few pounds. It’s that beautiful woman, Kinney said. It stuck with me. There had also been times I had planned a fun night out with friends, but maybe I thought I had gained five pounds and suddenly can’t have fun for that reason alone. It seems so silly and silly now looking back. Sometimes I can’t tell when it comes to things like beauty and body image. I really have a hard time distinguishing between what I just want to be the best of myself and what is me that has been conditioned in my head.

Before becoming an actress who amassed a long list of credits In television and film, Kinney was first introduced to music at an early age. My parents had the record for carpenters, she recalls. When I was 4 or 5 years old, I remember learning the lyrics to all the Carpenters songs. Learning songs and singing them for my family was something I did as a kid. As I get older I’m more exposed to more different things [like movies and television]. I knew the music was triggering something for me that turned me on.

In his young adult life, Kinney moved from Nebraska to New York to study for a semester at NYU; it was also in the Big Apple where she subsequently appeared on Broadway in Spring awakening. She honed her musical skills by performing at local venues such as Rockwood Music Hall, Pianos, and Pete’s Candy Store (most recently she performed a live show at the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles to coincide with the release of The supporting character). Amid her navigation between her growing acting and music careers, Kinney was asked if there was one vocation she preferred over the other.

With acting, one week I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, that’s too much. ” I’ll have a bunch of auditions, and then I also try to keep going with everything I have on the music. But there are weeks when there are no auditions. I feel like in many ways having my own plans I can still sit down and write any song. I also think that every time I find a new job or play a new character and then I’m in a new city, new experiences, all of those things become little bits and pieces that end in songs. In many ways, they complement and balance each other.

In retrospect, its implementation The supporting character now, as opposed to a year ago, may have been a coincidental decision, as the tracks on this album seem timely and relevant unlike the release of her previous album, 2018. Oh Jonathan. Even though I waited a little longer, I feel like these songs really represent how I write even now. [and] who I am right now. Where as with Oh JonathanI had done it and had waited a bit more until it was the right time, but then I felt a bit removed from the songs. These songs [on The Supporting Character] I still feel very, very good the way I am right now. They are still new to me in many ways.