SPF: Architects cap ‘bronze house’ with giant cantilever trellis in Hollywood Hills

SPF: Architects completed “ a bronze nightingale house, ” a two-story residence in the Hollywood Hills topped by a giant 6.7-meter cantilever trellis. carved into a hill on 25,000 square feet (2,320 m²) of land, the residence replaces a dated single-family home. the project’s sculptural element – the cantilever trellis – spans a strip of lawn and an infinity pool, providing shade during the day while adding vibrancy to the structure. all pictures from Matthew momberger SPF: architects dug into the sloping Hollywood Hills site to cleverly challenge strict neighborhood restrictions that limit all new construction to no more than one story off-grade. the architects unearthed additional square feet, providing approximately 13,000 square feet (1,200 m²) of interior space. the sculptural cantilever trellis is both functional and expressive as it provides respite from the sun during the day while adding to the home’s vibrant exterior. Clad in bronze anodized aluminum bars – which are prefabricated, paneled and mechanically fastened – the cantilever chandelier responds to changing weather and lighting conditions. As the sun sets, the metal blends into its surroundings, appearing almost black, but also reflects daylight, revealing a bronze tint at different times of the day. the house was designed on a strict 20 × 20 foot orthogonal grid, but it departs from this edict for a specific purpose. “ at the front and back ends of the house, the walls flare out to create a subtle geometry that gives a wing shape as if to capture or embrace the surroundings, ” says SPF: the architects. “The move was intuitive because the residence is located on the nightingale path in the“ bird streets ”. in short: why not create a building that is an abstraction of a bird’s wing? the interior of the house is constructed of steel, wood and glass, while the lower level is mainly composed of architectural concrete formed of panels. a central atrium, surmounted by a large functional skylight 100 feet long, breathes light into the ground floor and basement. skylights along the north side of the property also soften dark spots from below grade buildings, as do glass and steel staircases and ‘sky bridges’ and a glass clad south face.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos