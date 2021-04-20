Damian Priest reveals when Bad Bunny learned about Canadian destroyer ahead of WrestleMania 37





WrestleMania 37 has arguably seen a Bad Bunny celebrity’s best in-ring performance. The rapper, who claimed to be a huge WWE fan before his Show of Shows debut, teamed up with Damian Priest to beat The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny showed how determined he is to do well at ‘Mania with some great spots – something his partner Priest wasn’t surprised. Speaking to Rick Ucchino from Sportskeeda, The Archer of Infamy praised the rapper for his work ethic ahead of their match. “I knew he was going to surprise people,” Priest said. “As I have been working with him since the week before the Royal Rumble. We are in the ring every week. He put it to work and I know, because I was there. “I looked at him, I saw him in pain. I watched him bleed. I saw him struggle to get up and I also watched him say, ‘Let’s do this again. Let’s go on. No, no, let’s go, let’s go. ”And don’t give up. “You know, every week we had our time that we had reserved at the Performance Center and then it would create extra time and ask for extra time, like before RAW. We even went to SmackDowns just to practice and then leave.

The training certainly paid off, Bunny having learned several remarkable movements, including the Canadian destroyer. Priest revealed that the rapper’s “Bunny Destroyer” was inserted into the match just one day before WrestleMania. He said: “I remember showing him a video because he knew what movement was and I was trying to explain to him how to do it,” Priest said. “And I’m actually like, ‘What do you think?’ “He was like, ‘I don’t know the man. WrestleMania is tomorrow. Do you want me to do this? And I was like, ‘That would be really sweet if you could.’ “ next story previous story



