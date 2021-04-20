EPIC Select Partners with Morgan Stanley for Sports and Entertainment Insurance | national

Connect with us

NEW YORK, NY, April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants announced today that it has been appointed by Morgan Stanley to provide risk management services to their sports and entertainment clients through the through their global sports and entertainment directors via EPIC Select mockup. EPIC Select is a new tailored service model focused on asset management and risk mitigation for successful individuals and businesses in the sports and entertainment industry.

We are delighted to team up with Morgan Stanley, said Dave Howard, President of EPIC Select. Our unique model is comprised of private client advisors, subject matter experts and claims lawyers who are ideally suited to serve high net worth and high net worth clients, as well as the unique risk management needs of athletes. and artists.

EPIC Select is a game-changer, said Jay Williams, former Duke and NBA athlete, current ESPN host / commentator and EPIC Select partner-investor. EPIC Select not only provides the necessary transparency throughout the process for new and seasoned athletes and artists, but more importantly, it provides the resources and knowledge that I wish I had as a player in the NBA and throughout. throughout my life.

Sandra Richards, Managing Director, Head of Global Sports and Entertainment at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said: By aligning ourselves with EPIC Select to provide our clients with the right education and risk management advice for their assets, we are positioning our global sports and entertainment directors to provide an enhanced and comprehensive suite of services to meet the needs of their clients.

The opportunities ahead with EPIC Select and our customers are important and indispensable. We know these solutions will help protect their unique risk landscape, said Joe Toledano, Managing Director, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Insured Solutions.

Through this new agreement, EPIC Select will consult and advise Morgan Stanleys’ sports and entertainment clients in assessing their risk exposure and providing them with solutions to help them protect and design risk management strategies. in order to preserve their heritage and assets. EPIC Select will leverage its strong relationships with insurance companies that cater to high net worth and high net worth clients, as well as their global capabilities of dedicated specialists and in-house resources.

* Signature reviews of current client and insurance risk profiles to ensure they are properly protected with a program tailored to their unique circumstances

* Alert and inform clients of situations (eg Forest fire / wind / flood) in which additional precautions and mitigation measures need to be taken to help protect their assets

* Regular interaction, communication and support from a dedicated team of service professionals

* National claims defense team that will make filing and processing insurance claims simple and hassle-free for the customer

In addition to access to a wide range of personal and commercial insurance lines, such as:

* Personal Lines: Home, Auto, Umbrella / Excess Liability, Cybersecurity, Home Marine, Fine Arts, Jewelry and Collections, Aviation, Yacht / Super Yacht, Equine, Farm and Ranch

* Business lines: Property, general and professional liability, civil / excess liability, cybersecurity, event cancellation / eventuality, reputational risk, personal liability of employers and non-appearance of artists

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a retail property and casualty, benefits consulting, and specialty practice organization with more than 2,600 team members operating across the United States, with a strong regional presence.

EPIC has created a values-driven, customer-centric culture that attracts and retains the best talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty, and maintains a high level of customer service excellence. Members of the EPIC team have always recognized their company as the best place to work in many regions and as the best place to work in the insurance industry nationwide.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in USB. Supported and sponsored by Harvest Partners, Oak Hill Capital Partners and The Carlyle Group, the company continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For more information, please visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

EPIC Select is an insurance consulting and advisory firm that works with trusted advisors of successful individuals to provide personalized service, asset protection and expert risk management advice to their clients and extended families.

* Photo caption: Dave Howard, President of EPIC Select.

NEW SOURCE: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

