Bollywood stars slammed for ‘insensitive’ Maldives photos





Despite the current rise of the Covid-19 case across India, many Bollywood stars have flown to the Maldives. Amid a shortage of hospital beds and ventilators, social media is seeing its own spike in vacation photos of various Indian movie stars. Sun-soaked celebrities in the Maldives include Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. However, they are now called upon to be “insensitive” to the current pandemic, as India is experiencing a violent second wave. Writer and columnist Shobhaa De pointed to an article by Rohini Iyer, a Bollywood public relations representative. .adslot_1 {width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media (min width: 500px) {.adslot_1 {width: 468px; height: 60px; }} @media (min width: 800px) {.adslot_1 {width: 685px; height: 90px; }} Iyer criticized Bollywood celebrities for their open display of a ‘privileged life’, while the less fortunate struggle in the battle against Covid19. Shobhaa De shared Rohini Iyer on his son’s Instagram account, agreeing with his belief that Bollywood stars are “brainless.” Downloaded on Monday, April 19, 2021, post Lily: “For each of you ________ on vacation in Maldives and Goa and the exotic places, remember, this is the vacation for you. “It’s a bloody pandemic over. So don’t be a callous fool and post photos from your privileged life. “You not only look stupid, but also completely blind and deaf. Now is not the time to increase your Instagram number. “It’s time to step in and help or if there’s nothing you can do then shut up and stay home!” “Or stay quiet in your Mask up vacation home. No pictures. Now is not the time for Fashion Week or the Kingfisher calendar! “ Shobhaa De supported Rohini Iyer’s statement and his legendary Lily article: “Hello !!! Listen! I loved this passionately articulated post by Rohini Iyer. I wanted to share this here, and I’m not good at tech stuff – Repost etc. Ok? “The idea is to send a message to his son. Well said @rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to display these ridiculous images. Enjoy the Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these dark times. “But do everyone a favor, keep it private. “ Bollywood beauties Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor recently shared some alluring photos from their Maldives vacation. Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest Indian movie stars to vacation on the island. The couple were brutally harassed to leave Mumbai on Monday, April 19, 2021, amid the Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra. Bhatt and Kapoor have barely recovered from Covid-19 on their own.







