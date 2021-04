The Notorious BIG’s Estate signs with WME (exclusive)

8:00 am PDT 04/20/2021



through



Etan Vlessing





The management agreement with the family of the late rapper and record producer follows WME’s expansion into its celebrity real estate business.

WME has signed a management agreement with the estate of The Notorious BIG After expanding into celebrity and brand management with the WMEs Legends group, the Hollywood agency teamed up with Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late rapper, also known as Christopher Wallace, then. that his family oversees his estate. Wallace also known as Biggie Smalls, Biggie, The Black Frank White and Big Poppa was killed in 1997 in Los Angeles at the age of 24, but interest in his life and his Grammy-winning rap music stay strong. Emmett Malloy Netflix Documentary Biggie: I have a story to tell is the final film on The Notorious BIG recounted with permission from the Wallace Estate. Other documentaries and films chronicling his life include Fox Searchlights Popular and Saban Films’City of lies, starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker and produced by Voletta Wallace and former BIG manager Wayne Barrow. After forming a protected group in 1995, Junior MAFIA, which also launched the career of rapper Lil ‘Kim, the Notorious BIG was considered the male solo artist and best-selling rapper on the American pop and R&B charts. His legacy has been kept alive with posthumous outings like The afterlife, born again and Duets: the last chapter and a collective of over 28 million RIAA certified albums sold and five billion music streams worldwide. The management agreement with the domain of songwriter, singer and record producer builds on WME’s existing list of renowned domains, which includes those of Andy Kaufman, Eartha Kitt, Peter Tosh, the brand CBGB and Ram Dass Love Serve Remember Foundation. WME also has long-standing real estate clients in Agatha Christie, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Donna Summer, August Wilson, Isaac Asimov, Edward Albee, Abe Burrows and Terrence McNally.







