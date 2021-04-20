YouTube temporarily demonetizes James Charles channel over allegations of misconduct





Vlogger and makeup influencer James Charles has demonetized his YouTube channel amid a sexting scandal. Youtube confirmed to Insider news site that Charles has been removed, albeit temporarily, from the partner program, allowing creators to monetize their channels directly through the platform. The Google-owned video site allegedly relied on its “creator’s responsibility policy”, which says that creators can be penalized for, among other behaviors, “[p]participating in abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty or participating in fraudulent / deceptive behavior leading to real-world harm “. Mashable reached out to YouTube for clarification on the nature and duration of Charles’ suspension, and also reached out to Charles’s representatives for their comment. Charles, who is 21 years old, has been the subject of allegations through several people in recent years, including two 16-year-old boys who shared direct message conversations of a sexual nature with Charles. He appeared to confirm that these messages were genuine in an apology video posted on April 2 titled “hold me responsible“, in which Charles claimed to have been tricked into believing the boys were 18 years old. denied ever claiming to be 18 in his alleged conversations with Charles.) Some of the allegations date back to 2019, when Charles’ friend and beauty colleague YouTuber Tati Westbrook publicly severed ties with him in a notorious video titled “BYE SISTER.” In addition to personal grievances, Westbrook also alluded to multiple instances where Charles allegedly attempted to “manipulate” men, describing some of them as “emerging into adulthood”; Following the video, other fans and members of the larger “beauTube” community shared clips of Charles discussing banging straight men. Charles’ most recent statement on the allegations against him was posted to his Twitter account on Saturday, where he said that while he “took responsibility” for messaging the teens, “many other people have presented a series of deceptive stories and false allegations. ”following his apology video. Charles is just the latest YouTube celebrity to be removed from the partnership program due to actual allegations. David Dobrik, the central figure of the hugely successful Vlog Squad, demonetized his channel last month following accusations of misconduct and assault against members of the collective, which allegedly took place during the production shoots of VS. YouTube and the Twitch streaming platform, two platforms that can make stars popular creators incredibly quickly reiterated last week that creators will face the consequences of their behavior in the real world, including demonetization, suspensions or bans.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos