Anupam Kher’s mantra for survival in Bollywood: “I see myself in new people” | Hindi Film News – Bollywood

Anupam Kher’s mantra: I see myself in new people



Bollywood star Anupam Kher is a regular on social media. Whether it’s sharing, selfies, workout videos, anecdotes, random sightings or just updates on his life, the ‘Saaransh’ actor knows how to keep his millions of fans. engaged. Recently, the global actor, in an interview, shared the secret to survival in the entertainment industry for decades. He said, “I always see myself in new people. That’s why I understand them. I try to be kind and compassionate to them. I arrived in this city on June 3, 1981, 40 years ago. It is a very dignified bald look. Coming to a time in the early ’80s, where half of my hair was sticking out here and there, and I was so thin I could see through a keyhole with both of my eyes! At that time, daring to be a film actor was unheard of ”. He added, “What kept me going was that I was a drama school gold medalist. I don’t wish anyone the hard times I went through, whether it was sleeping on the railway platform or not having food. But now there are so many avenues – TV shows, casting bureaus, casting directors. At the time, it was unheard of. People would say to me: “Why don’t you become a writer or assistant director? An actor? You don’t have hair! “. Meanwhile, Kher added another feather to his hat by joining the jury for the BAFTA Breakthrough India Initiative, which selected 10 winners in TV, film and games. Of the initiative, he said, “These are talented Indians who are the recipients of this scholarship and award. It makes me proud, responsible and wonderful to be part of this jury ”. From now on, on a professional level, the actor will then be seen in the short film “Happy Birthday” opposite Ahana Kumra. A few days ago, he also treated fans with the first look poster for his upcoming film which received a positive response from his fans. On a personal level, Kher is a loving husband to his wife Kirron Kher, who suffers from blood cancer. Sharing the news with his fans and supporters on social media, the actor wrote Just so rumors don’t get the better of a Sikandar situation and I’d like to let everyone know that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. . She is currently on treatment and we are sure she will come out stronger than before. We are very fortunate that she is being looked after by a phenomenal group of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes it head on. Elaborating further, he added, “ She’s got a whole heart and that’s why she has so many people who love her. So keep sending your love to him in your prayers and in your heart. She is on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar ”. Read moreRead less

