Entertainment
Analysis: poll support for McConaughey says less about actor than current Texas governor
If you follow Texas policy, you’ve probably heard of the New Dallas Morning News survey showing more registered voters in Texas would prefer Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey to reside in the Governor’s Mansion than its current occupant.
In case you haven’t, here’s the deal: 45% of registered state voters said they would rather vote for McConaughey in the 2022 race, compared to just 33% who said they would rather support. incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. .
While there is something to be said about McConaughey’s cool sleigh and the Texas Bonafids, let’s not be mistaken about what voters were really broadcasting in this poll.
On the one hand, it is difficult to know how serious the actor is. While he continues to mention his interest in running for office, let’s just say his political talks have been a little light-hearted.
From what we can glean from the rare occasions he has tilted his hand where he is, he has vaguely appeared in the middle of the road. For example, he spoke in favor of gun control without presenting a plan on how to get there. At the same time, he deplored the evils of the “illiberal left”.
Little surprise, then, the Texas Tribune recently reported that McConaughey has only voted twice in Texas since 2012 and never in a primary, the latter of which would indicate which party he favors. Indeed, when requested as recently as last month by the American statesman Austin under what banner he might run, he admitted he hadn’t quite figured that out yet.
Right now, it looks like McConaughey is enjoying a lot of notoriety and his virgin slate status. Those same factors gave Kanye West a momentary buzz before his 2020 presidential run dies like a garish set of dollar Christmas lights.
And the Texans have also seen this schtick play closer to home. Remember Kinky Friedman’s 2006 governorship run as an independent, country singer turned mystery writer? It was such a nasty flop that chances are many of you had already forgotten about it. An equally healthy percentage probably didn’t know it even happened.
The reality is, most Texas voters who gave McConaughey a thumbs up in the poll aren’t even sure he’s serious about a race. Many are likely worried that an actor who appears to have a contractual obligation to take his shirt off in every movie role is more interested in stroking his ego than in the hard work of governing.
Here’s the reality: It’s safe to assume that a good number of respondents were sending a signal about how they view the current state of governance in Texas, especially Abbott’s leadership.
At Abbott, they see a governor so intimidated by Trump’s lockdown on his party that he’s ready to engage in strident antics like his recent White House press conference asking Biden to close a migrant teenage shelter in San Antonio.
They see the governor more interested in spending his political capital during the legislative session on issues of cultural warfare and partisanship than in solving difficult problems like criminal justice reform, improving schools, and finding ways to cover the 4.3 million Texans without medical insurance.
They see a governor who tried to thread the needle during the pandemic, pretending to care about the input of science advisers while indulging in conspirators in the hopes he could avoid a main challenge from the right.
They see a governor who pledged to hold powerful people accountable for the February power outages, but who has so far shown little willingness to recognize systemic failures or support solutions that would anger the powerful oil lobby .
As might be expected, the poll results have largely deteriorated along party lines, with the majority of GOP voters saying they prefer Abbott and the majority of Dems saying they prefer McConaughey. Interestingly, 44% of independents said they would support the actor, while only 18% said they would rather see Abbott.
These numbers don’t give political observers an idea of whether McConaughey is serious enough about his teasing to say “good, good, good” to a race. But they suggest that huge numbers of voters outside Abbott’s Republican base are eager to say ‘no thanks’ when he runs in 2022.
