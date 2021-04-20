Dakota Johnson to star in Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’





Director Carrie Cracknell, who directed “Sea Wall / A Life” on Broadway, will make her film debut with the project.

Dakota Johnson signed to star in Persuasion, Netflix and MRC Entertainments cover Jane Austen’s novel. Theater manager Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations last year in Sea Wall / A life on Broadway, will make his feature film directorial debut with the project. Production is expected to start in May. Described by Netflix and MRC as a “witty, modern take on a beloved story while staying true” to the novel, the business logic reads: “Living with her posh family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a jarring. woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth, the dashing one she once dismissed crashes into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. “ Ron Bass, the veteran scribe behind Rain man and The wedding of my best friend, and Alice Victoria Winslow wrote the screenplay. Andrew Lazar, who produced the latest YA film Clouds, and Christina Weiss Lurie, who worked on Halle Berrys’ upcoming debut film, Bruised, produce. Executive producers are Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled label MRC Film Romance, Michael Constable, and David Fliegel. Persuasion was the last of Austen’s novels and published in 1817, shortly after his death. He’s seen several screen adaptations, all in the television realm, as well as a handful of stage versions. Johnson, replaced by WME and Untitled Entertainment, last played with Tracee Ellis Ross in Universals The high mark. It will then be seen in The lost girl, a drama directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal which also stars Olivia Colman, and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaros Am i alright?. Cracknell is replaced by UTA and United Agents from UK. MRC is co-parent of Hollywood journalist through a joint venture with Penske Media called PMRC.







