Suresh Raina Wants To Be A Bollywood Star After IPL 2021





Suresh Raina has been a busy bee after retiring from international cricket. He recalled his career in India on August 15, 2020, the same day his best friend MS Dhoni also retired from the game’s international format. However, Rainas’ retirement came as a bit of a shock given that ‘he is only 34 years old and he had the chance to return to the Indian team. He represented India in 18 tests, 226 ODI and 78 T20I matches and completed 768, 5,615 and 1,605 races respectively with a cumulative of 7 centuries to his name. He was the first Indian to a century in Test, ODI and T20I format. He also selected 62 wickets with his off-spin and participated in the victories of the 2011 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in India. He has however been active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is currently playing in the IPL 2021 edition for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After Safe IPL: Suresh Raina on Bollywood Membership Suresh Raina and Bollywood aren’t that far apart as you might think. The left-handed drummer is passionate about cinema and is also an excellent singer. He also sang a song in a Bollywood movie. He sang Tu Mila Sab Mila for Meeruthiya Gangsters which was released in 2015. Recently, he was seen in an advertisement for a smart home system, which Raina shared on his Twitter account and also announced a competition that included a call from the cricketer and numerous prizes. One fan quoted the tweet and praised his expressions and called him an amazing actor. He also said he should target Bollywood next. Suresh Raina responded to the fan and said after IPL he would. After the IPL, that’s for sure my brother! – Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 20, 2021 Suresh Raina is known as Mr. IPL after joining the tournament in 2008 playing for Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, then captaining the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and 2017, before joining the Yellow Brigade in IPL 2018. . There was some controversy after it was reported that Suresh Raina had returned from the UAE before the start of IPL 2020 because he was unhappy that he was given a hotel room not similar to the Captain MS Dhoni. The cricketer cited personal reasons for leaving the UAE as 13 CSK players and officials had contracted the virus and he was concerned about his family at home. Raina has played 196 IPL matches to date and has done 5,448 runs at an average of 33.21 and a strike rate of 137.09 with 1 century and 39 half-centuries. He’s hit 199 sixes and 498 fours in the league and also has 25 wickets to his name. Read also: South Africa welcomes Hashim Amla, Vernon Philander and Wayne Parnell for their new national structure







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos