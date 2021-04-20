Entertainment
Best sustainable sneakers | Hollywood journalist
As Earth Day approaches, check out these kicks from Allbirds, Greats, Stella McCartney, and more made of everything from recycled plastic bottles to grape skins and seaweed moss.
When eco-conscious Hollywood connoisseurs are looking to take a fashion step this season, the easiest way may be with a pair of sustainably produced sneakers, a category that has taken off, led by trendy designers like Stella McCartney and Rick Owens in her collaboration with Tinseltown Fave Veja (whose fans have included Chlo Grace Moretz, Seth Rogen, Katie Holmes, Eddie Redmayne and Jennifer Garner.)
Long committed to an eco-friendly approach, McCartney creates styles from recycled polyester that use 50% less energy than virgin polyester. Veja makes its knitted version out of a material made from recycled plastic bottles with a unique construction that includes sugarcane, banana oil, natural rubber, and rice scraps.
Mr P. (Mr Porter’s house brand) and Pangaia’s faux leather sneakers use an Italian biomaterial made from grape skins, stems and seeds from winemaking. The innovative sockliner from independent brand Greats is made with algae moss from overcrowded ecosystems, while Saucony’s vegan sneakers incorporate cotton, jute, wool, rubber and even beetroot and gardenias. The laces are also getting a makeover from recycled cotton or from PET plastic bottles.
1. Large
The McCarren sneaker with seaweed foam insole and recycled cotton laces. One hundred percent recycled materials are used for bookbinding and sewing. Ryan Reynolds, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaley Cuoco, Ben Affleck and Orlando Bloom have all worn the mark.
Greats McCarren Sneakers, $ 149, greats.com
2. Golden Goose
V-Star distressed low-top trainers for women in recycled canvas and leather.
Golden Goose V-Star, $ 530, net-a-porter.com
3. Clae
Runyon running shoe with recycled mesh upper and lining and vegan suede overlays.
4. Pangaia
Grape leather sneakers with partially recycled rubber soles from discarded products.
Pangaia grape leather sneakers, $ 195, thepangaia.com
5. Onitsuka Tiger
Délégation Ex sneaker with recycled leather upper and recycled PET laces. Willow Smith has been a brand ambassador; $ 140, at Onitsuka Tiger, Beverly Hills.
Onitsuka Tiger Ex delegation, $ 140, onitsukatiger.com
6. Mr. P.
Larry Eco-Edition made from Vegea, a by-product of Italian wine production.
MP Larry Eco-Edition, $ 335, mrporter.com
7. Rick Owens X View
Rick Owens’ Runner 2 in pop pink with V-knit upper made from 100% fully recycled polyester from plastic bottles.
Rick Owens X See Pop-Pink, $ 290, farfetch.com
8. Saucony
Caliber Jazz Court RFG is made from entirely plant-based materials, including natural dyes from gardenias and beets.
Saucony Caliber Jazz Court RFG, $ 130, saucon.com
9. Stella McCartney
Women’s lace-up sneakers with buckle made from recycled polyester and animal cruelty-free non-leather materials.
Stella McCartney Loop Lace-Up, $ 495, stellamccartney.com
10. Allbirds
The Mizzle Women’s Wool Runner is carbon neutral with an eco-certified water repellent coating. Lana Condor, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Emma Roberts have all worn Allbirds.
Allbirds Mizzle Runner, $ 115, allbirds.com
11. Adidas Originals
Stan Smith recycled leather sneakers with perforated side stripes.
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Recycled, $ 100, mrporter.com
12. P448
The Luke White Recycled is a version of the Italian brand’s signature chunky sneaker made with at least 50% natural recycled leather.
P448 Luke White Recycled, $ 325, us.p448.com
A version of this story first appeared in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
