Why over 30 Disneyland and DCA rides, attractions and shows will remain closed upon return from the parks – Orange County Register

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will return without three dozen of their more than 80 rides, attractions and shows when Anaheim theme parks reopen later this month following the year-long coronavirus shutdown.

Most closed Disneyland and DCA rides, attractions and shows will remain closed due to state-issued COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

More than three-quarters of closed attractions will be closed for five reasons related to the coronavirus: highly tactile environments, social estrangement, large crowds, time constraints and a ban on live performances. The remainder of the closures are due to regular seasonal maintenance or amusement park renovations.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 after more than a year of coronavirus shutdowns mandated by state-issued COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Over 45 rides and attractions will return when Anaheim Theme Parks reopen. Disney has warned that some rides and attractions may be unavailable when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopen.

Let’s take a closer look at the 36 attractions that will be closed and why they will be closed when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopen on April 30.

playgrounds

Highly tactile play areas at Mickeys Toontown and on Tom Sawyer Island in Disneyland and Grizzly Peak in DCA are not performing well under COVID-19 disinfection guidelines.

Chip n Dale Treehouse

Donalds Boat

Goofys Playhouse

Pirate Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Frontierland Shooting Show

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Narrow limits

Several Disneyland attractions feature tight spaces that do not lend themselves to the social distancing requirements of state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Disneyland Monorail

Find Nemo Submarine Voyage

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Main Street Cinema

Davy Crocketts Explorer Canoes

The small Main Street theater had low capacity before the pandemic and no good way to limit visitors’ time inside to 15 minutes or less.

The Explorer canoes that ply the rivers of America don’t run on a track and require human-powered propulsion, something that might be difficult to facilitate with reduced capacity on each canoe.

Meeting and welcoming places

The new physical distance rules will mean theme park visitors will not be able to approach the characters, with photo opportunities taking place at a safe distance. Several familiar Disneyland hangouts will remain closed upon return from the park.

Mickeys House

Minnies House

Pixie Hollow

Fantasy Faire Royal Hall

Deadlines

California’s revised COVID-19 health and safety guidelines require theme parks to limit indoor rides and attractions to no more than 15 minutes. Attractions that allow for relaxed navigation without a start or an end make it difficult for Disneyland players to monitor the required 15-minute delay.

Great moments with Mr. Lincoln

Star Wars Launch Bay

Animation academy

Sorcerer’s workshop

Cave Blue Sky

Bakery visit

The indoor audio-animatronic show Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is 16 minutes long, according to tour plans.

The bakery tour in the DCA Pacific Wharf food court includes free bread samples handed out to visitors by a Disney cast member, a practice that doesn’t work well in a pandemic environment.

Live concerts

Only live shows and outdoor shows are allowed in theme parks in accordance with state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Disney Junior live on stage

Frozen Live at the Hyperion

Mickey and the magic card

Disneyland laid off the casts of Frozen Live and Mickey and the Magic Map, leaving both theaters dark when the parks return.

The indoor Disney Junior Live on Stage show also suffers from a duration of 25 minutes.

Parades and nocturnal spectaculars

Disney has announced the hanging parades, fireworks and nightlife shows at Disneyland and DCA that draw large crowds.

Disneyland Forever and / or Mickeys Mix Magic nightly fireworks shows

Magic Happens Parade

Fantastic night show

World of Color Night Show

Renovations and renovations

Several Disneyland and DCA attractions are undergoing regular seasonal maintenance or longer thematic renovations and will not be unduly affected by states’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols upon their return. We threw a few attractions into this category that are often closed on low-traffic days.

Jungle cruise

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Matterhorn Bobsleigh

Grizzly River Race

Storybook Land Canal Boats

Red car cart

Columbia Sailboat

Golden Zephyr

Jungle Cruise will not be returning with the park as the boat ride is undergoing major storytelling updates to remove negative portrayals of natives. Building permits filed with the City of Anaheim indicate that screen walls and fences were erected around some scenes of the attraction.

Matterhorn Bobsleds, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, and Grizzly River Run are undergoing regular seasonal maintenance and are expected to reopen after the parks return on April 30. Grizzly River Run is set to return on May 7, according to WDW News Today.

The Storybook Land Canal Boats waterway has been drained and scaffolding has been installed in the canal, according to aerial photos released by MouseCat.

Ahead of the pandemic shutdown, the red car cart was hit by ongoing construction work on the Avengers campus which will debut on June 4.

Disneyland often keeps the Columbia sailboat docked on low-traffic days while the Mark Twain Riverboat travels the rivers of America.

The Golden Zephyr has the most downtime of any Disney California Adventure attraction, according to tour plans. The spinning spaceship attraction is often closed on low-traffic days.

What is open

Disney has confirmed that more than 45 rides and attractions will return when Anaheim theme parks reopen on April 30.

Several rides that have undergone renovations and renovations during pandemic closures, including King Arthur Carousel, Indiana Jones Adventure, Maters Junkyard Jamboree, and Pixar Pal-A-Round, will return with the parks on April 30.

Fantasylands renamed Snow Whites Enchanted Wish will also return with Disneyland after extensive renovations that removed the spooky ending and added a happy ending forever. The renovated haunted mansion in New Orleans Square will also be back with new interior decor and fresh exterior paint. The existing version of Splash Mountain in Critter Country will return when the park reopens with the Princess and the Frog transformation at a later date.

The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run flight simulator attraction in Star Wars: Galaxys Edge will also return when Disneyland reopens. A pair of longer rides, 18-minute Rise of the Resistance and 17-minute Turtle Talk with Crush, will also be returning, likely in a shortened fashion.