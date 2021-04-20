British woman gets Mountain Lion video right outside house in Boulder – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – A Briton visiting her mother in the Boulder foothills had a surprisingly close encounter with a Colorado predator. A mountain lion spent more than two minutes right outside the glass door, which gave him an incredible view of the interior of the house.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” you can hear Nina Isaacs repeat over and over again in the short video. You can watch a longer version of the video in the YouTube player below, but there is self-explanatory language.

Towards the end of the video, the mountain lion stops and appears to be looking inside the Isaacs house and his dog.

Isaacs came from London before Christmas and stayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mother’s house is in the foothills of Boulder, near Lee Hill Road.

“Lee Hill is most definitely mountain lion country, so residents there or almost anywhere in Boulder shouldn’t be surprised to have a mountain lion around,” said Jason Clay of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“The biggest benefit for people who see this video is that they have to understand that they have to take action and chase mountain lions when they are seen in their home,” Clay said. “Don’t let them feel comfortable and protect your pets. Shout out the window, activate your car alarm, try something from the inside that you feel comfortable doing to move the mountain lion forward. “

In February, CPW released a series of videos to educate us on how mountain lions live when people move through their spaces.

