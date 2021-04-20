Jeremiah Trusty, singer, model, actor, dies at 38





This obituary is one in a series on people who died in the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more about the others here. Jeremiah Trusty was a lot of things: a singer, model, actor, improvisational comedian and, for a time, basketball player for a Christian missionary group in Japan. A skinny 6-foot-4, he recently performed in several original musicals for the Aurway Repertory Theater in Newark, as well as in a virtual workshop for another production mounted in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. He had perfect comedic timing, which you can’t teach, said Lawrence Dandridge, Aurway’s co-founder and creative art director, who wrote and directed all of the musicals. He added: He was our oldest member of society and, as our oldest, he kept us all in line.

Some of those who knew Mr. Trusty well remembered his humility and encouragement.

I was doing an improvisation and apologized for being weird, said Latisha Di Venuto, who knew him through a group called Actors, Models and Talents for Christ. He said, don’t apologize, it’s beautiful, lean into it. It gave me permission to be myself. Mr Trusty died on March 31 at a hospital in Jersey City, NJ, where he lived. He was 38 years old. His mother, Diane (Stewart) Fisher, said the cause was Covid-19. Jeremiah Timothy Trusty was born November 16, 1982 in Media, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia, and raised in the nearby town of Boothwyn. Her mother is a retired saleswoman for DuPont; his father, Raymond, was a postman. Jeremiah sang in his church choir and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Wheaton College, near Chicago, where he played basketball on a track scholarship. Graduating in 2004, he worked for two years driving rides at Walt Disney World in Florida, then spent two years playing basketball in Japan for Crusaders for Christ while singing in a band.

Mr. Trusty has juggled interests throughout his career. He signed in 2010 with modeling agent Stephanie Keel, appearing in print ads and commercials for Merrill Lynch and Pampers. He sometimes styled mannequins during commercial shoots. Update April 20, 2021, 12:43 p.m. ET Ms Keel said Mr Trustys’ success as a model was more than matched by his empathy: when his mother died of cancer, he prayed for his grandmother every morning at 10 a.m. phone conversation with her to pray. I struggled to find an instance or act that meant more to me than her 10 a.m. prayers, she said via email. He had also enrolled in a musical theater workshop at the New York Film Academy in Manhattan, taking lessons in song performance and musical theater history from actor Thom Christopher Warren. He was allowing himself to dive into this type of training for the first time, and it alternately excited and scared him, Mr Warren said. He also took improvisation classes with the Upright Citizens Brigades Training Center. I think he was someone who saw it all, wanted to do it and did it, sometimes for fun, said Justin Ayer, a friend who was in an improv class with him. In addition to his mother, Mr. Trusty is survived by his sister, Ayanna Stewart, and brother, Isaiah.

Singing was the most important part of his artistic portfolio. He had recently installed studio equipment in his apartment and had finished recording This, a song he had written. He thought it would be his breakthrough, Ms Keel said.

