Rihanna pays $ 10 million for neighboring Beverly Hills house





09:48 PDT 04/20/2021



through



James McClain, Dirt.com





The singer and style mogul, who just three months ago bought a Beverly Hills home for $ 13.8 million, has just purchased a neighboring four-bedroom property on half an acre.

Now that she officially reigns supreme as the richest musician in the world – surpassing industry stalwarts like Beyonc, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, by Forbes – Rihanna no longer hesitates to splash real estate money. Records reveal the Barbadian Importer, 33, spent exactly $ 10 million to purchase the house immediately next door to the mansion she bought for $ 13.8 million barely three months ago. While she’s still best known for her global mega-hits (“We Found Love”, “Umbrella”, “Rude Boy”, “Disturbia”), Rihanna’s recent explosion in wealth is due to her forays into the world. lucrative cosmetics industry, where it co-owns the hugely popular Fenty Beauty brand with LVMH, and the clothing industry, where its Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is would now have a value to a shocking billion dollars. Rihanna’s latest residential acquisition was never on the open market, but tax records indicate the gated property includes a family-sized house, originally built in the late 1930s, with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and just over 3,500 square feet of living space. The half-acre estate was last sold to an unsung couple in 2015 for ‘only’ $ 5.1 million, meaning sellers nearly doubled their money, minus the cost of taxes. and renovations, when they turned the place over to Rihanna. Photos from 2015 suggest that the house is a decidedly luxurious, if not exciting, Tudor-style structure with a formal living and dining area, as well as a kitchen with dining area that opens to the family room, which in its own right. tower opens to a spacious courtyard with an oversized swimming pool set under a plot of terraced lawn. With this property and the one next door, Rihanna presides over an acre of land in total, with over 11,000 square feet of living space, plus two swimming pools and off-street parking for at least 10 vehicles. sitting area and private balcony. There is also a separate guest house at the top of the garage, with another full bedroom. To the rear there is room for private outdoor entertaining. A built-in barbecue serves a brick patio. In addition to her $ 23.8 million resort in Beverly Hills, Rihanna owns several other luxury properties, including a $ 6.8 million villa in the Hollywood Hills, a mansion in her native Barbados, and an apartment. on a high floor in Los Angeles’ Wilshire Corridor. But his primary residence, at least for now, remains a $ 5.2 million condo unit in Century City’s exclusive The Century condo complex. This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which contains additional photos.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos