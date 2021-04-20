Watch: American Idol contestants perform Oscar nominated songs ahead of the awards show on Sunday, April 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WOTV) – It looks like Hollywood’s hottest celebrities aren’t the only ones getting excited and excited for the 93rd Academy Awards! On Sunday night, twelve American Idol hopefuls took to the stage to perform hit songs nominated for a golden statuette!

In Oscar fashion, contestants graced the stage dressed in stunning dresses and tuxedos and, of course, gave outstanding performances worthy of a few standing ovations and awards.

Although Idol Hopes won’t receive any Oscars this year, they are still on the run to receive the biggest prize among them to be crowned the next American Idol!

And while the competition still has a long way to go, they still give the competition their all and bring their A-game.

Check out their Oscar-worthy performances below and watch the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Grace Kinstler takes over Pharrell Williams Happy from Despicable Me 2 ″

The cover of Grace Kinstler of Pharrell Williams Happy from Despicable Me 2 is sure to put a smile on your face. Not only will the song automatically put you in a good mood, but Grace’s characteristic movements and high notes will put you on your feet. She can literally sing anything and make it sound awesome!

Ava August plays the cover of City Of Stars

Ava August’s voice is so fascinating. His performances never fail to put us in a trance, and his cover of “City of Stars” from the movie LA LA LA land is a dream!

Caleb Kennedy performs on classic Willie Nelson song

Week after week, Caleb Kennedy brings his calm, cool and collected personality, his hollow voice and his enthusiasm to the stage. His “genuine courage” wins over the judges and the public every time! Watch his fun take on Willie Nelson’s On The Road Again from the movie Honeysuckle Rose ”.

Hunter Metts shines with the “Falling Slowly” blanket!

There’s a reason Hunter Mett’s rendition of Glen Hansard & Markta Irglov’s Falling Slowly, from the movie Once ”is one of the most watched performances of the night. It was raw, pure and Hunter left his heart on the stage. Watch her emotional coverage in the video player above!

Madison Watkins Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston in Superb Cover of “Run to You”

Whitney Houston songs are not easy to sing and luckily talented contestants like Madison Watkins can do them justice! In her cover of Whitney’s hit ballad, “Run to You,” Madison gives viewers and judges all the thrills.

Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham could become America’s new idol! His performance of (Everything I Do) I Do It For You by Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, will make you fall in love with his voice and his talent.

Beane adds a fun twist to the song “Dirty Dancing”!

(Ive Had) The Time Of My Life is a classic that gets everyone on their feet, and Beane brought all the nostalgia back in her unique take on!

Alyssa Wray SLAYS her “Greatest Showman” cover

“I think it’s safe to say that most of us (if not all) absolutely loved The Greatest Showman movie, so how thrilling was it to be able to hear a voice like Alyssa Wrays sing This Is Me by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble ?! By killing absolutely every note, Alyssa delivers a mind-blowing performance for all of us to enjoy! -American Idol

Deshawn Goncalves covers the way we were

Between his pointy white suit, voice and song selections, Deshawn Goncalves never fails to impress. His breathtaking rendition of “The Way We Were” is certainly Oscar worthy!

Casey Bishop adds his original touch to “Over The Rainbow”

Casey Bishop may be young, but this talented teenager’s voice is powerful enough to grab anyone’s attention! In a beautiful rendition of Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz, Casey takes the audience and the judges on a whimsical fairy tale like a journey with his voice!

Cassandra Coleman tells this popular song by Sam Smith!

Cassandra Coleman has undeniable talent, so it’s no surprise that she absolutely killed off her cover of Writings On The Wall from the Sam Smith movie Specter! Take a look at its powerful interpretation!

Willie Spence Stuns With ‘Stand Up’ Performance!

Willie Spence has yet to give a poor performance! Whenever he steps onto the idol stage, he commands the play with a powerful voice! Check out this awesome “Stand Up” cover by Cynthia Ervio.

So, in western Michigan, are these Idol performances worthy of an Oscar? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and connect to the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday April 25 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!