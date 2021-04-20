Actor Kishor Nandlaskar took his last breath earlier today. The notable Marathi and Hindi actor tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and was admitted to a COVID center in Thane after his oxygen level dropped.

Confirming the news, Kishore Nandlaskar’s grandson Anish told a news channel: “My grandfather was admitted to a Covid-19 center in Thane on April 14 after testing positive last week He took his last breath in the Covid center between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. He had difficulty breathing and speaking before being admitted to the Covid center and his oxygen levels had also dropped significantly.

Kishore Nandlaskar made his acting debut with the movie Marathi Ina Mina Dika in 1989. He was also seen in Hindi films like Khakee, Vaastav: Reality, Singham, Simmba among others.

