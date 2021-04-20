Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley leaving Searchlight Pictures

LOS ANGELES One of Hollywood’s most enduring double acts is leaving it.

Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, senior executives of Searchlight Pictures for 21 of his 27 years, who shaped global culture with Oscar-winning hits like 12 Years a Slave, Black Swan, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Slumdog Millionaire, announced on Tuesday. their surprise retirement. . They will be leaving the Disney-owned specialty studio by the end of June, adding to a noticeable change of custody at the Walt Disney Company.

You don’t want to be the show that stays on the air two seasons too long, Ms. Utley said. Get out while all is well.

She was mostly joking. Searchlight has long been the gold standard of art film studios, packing its slate with diverse offerings long before Hollywood got the memo, and thriving in an evolving market, the DVD collapse, the rise in power streaming competitors even as once formidable competitors like the Weinstein company imploded. If Searchlight’s latest success, Nomadland, won the Oscar for Best Photo on Sunday, as many expect, Mr Gilula, 70, and Ms Utley, 65, will have won the top prize at four of the last eight ceremonies. It’s a race unmatched by any specialist studio, even Miramax, which in its heyday won three Academy Awards for Best Picture.