Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley leaving Searchlight Pictures
LOS ANGELES One of Hollywood’s most enduring double acts is leaving it.
Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, senior executives of Searchlight Pictures for 21 of his 27 years, who shaped global culture with Oscar-winning hits like 12 Years a Slave, Black Swan, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Slumdog Millionaire, announced on Tuesday. their surprise retirement. . They will be leaving the Disney-owned specialty studio by the end of June, adding to a noticeable change of custody at the Walt Disney Company.
You don’t want to be the show that stays on the air two seasons too long, Ms. Utley said. Get out while all is well.
She was mostly joking. Searchlight has long been the gold standard of art film studios, packing its slate with diverse offerings long before Hollywood got the memo, and thriving in an evolving market, the DVD collapse, the rise in power streaming competitors even as once formidable competitors like the Weinstein company imploded. If Searchlight’s latest success, Nomadland, won the Oscar for Best Photo on Sunday, as many expect, Mr Gilula, 70, and Ms Utley, 65, will have won the top prize at four of the last eight ceremonies. It’s a race unmatched by any specialist studio, even Miramax, which in its heyday won three Academy Awards for Best Picture.
Previous Searchlights Best Photo winners were The Shape of Water (2018), Birdman (2015) and 12 Years a Slave (2014). Slumdog Millionaire won in 2009.
At the same time, however, Sunday could mark a symbolic change in Hollywood: if Searchlight loses, it will likely be Netflix, which could win its first Oscar for Best Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Netflix has pursued such a claim. victory for years as the ultimate symbol of supremacy in Hollywood.
Searchlight has taken up the streaming challenge. Nomadland, by Chinese-born filmmaker Chlo Zhao, has been released in theaters and on Hulu, a streaming service from Disney. But competing with Amazon, Apple and Netflix and their seemingly bottomless portfolios for talent and hardware has become increasingly difficult. This has made the art film market more precarious for traditional studios like Searchlight, which will now be headed by David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, the current presidents.
Whenever my contract was up, to be frank, I always wondered if I had the gut strength to fight the next round of changes, Mr Gilula said. In the end, pride and loyalty kept me going. And there’s always been another fantastic movie in the works. Well, maybe after Shape of Water, maybe after Three Billboards. But there it is. With Nomadland, who has shown that we have not lost our edge at all, by adapting quickly to the pandemic, there is a great sense of fulfillment.
Mr Gilula and Ms Utley set off amid a larger brain drain at Disney. Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman, leaves in December after 26 years with the company. Alan F. Horn, the top creative executive at Walt Disney Studios, is about to retire, as is Alan N. Braverman, senior lawyer at Disneys. Jayne Parker, a powerful head of human resources at Disneys, will step down in June after 33 years with the company.
The people you mentioned have contributed mightily excluding myself; I’m not talking to myself in this regard of the success of the business, and in doing so, I’ve trained people behind them who will take over, Mr. Iger said. I try to allay people’s concerns as much as possible. He is certainly too premature to express his concern.
Searchlight was one of the assets that Disney acquired from Rupert Murdoch in 2019. Mr. Iger, who orchestrated the deal, praised Ms. Utley and Mr. Gilula. It takes a very skillful hand to bring these smaller but very high quality films to market, and they have a PhD, he said.
Does their retirement mark a change of direction for Searchlight? The mini-studio, which has around 100 employees, is popular with fans of adult movies, especially as Hollywood has increasingly leaned towards franchise films for all audiences.
No, not at all, Mr Iger said. We haven’t specifically commented on this, but we intend Searchlight to play an important role in delivering content, not just for theaters, but for our streaming platforms. We are going to invest more and more. Expect more returns rather than less.
Upcoming Searchlights films include Summer of Soul, a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival by Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove; Wes Andersons The French Dispatch, a comedy-drama-romance; and Guillermo del Toros Nightmare Alley, on a manipulative carnival rider. Searchlight also has six ongoing TV shows with stars and directors, including Keira Knightley, Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favorite), and Darren Aronofsky.
All of them have already worked with Searchlight.
When I started in the American film industry in 93-96, I often heard the word “family” to describe movie studios: “Were family here,” Mr. del Toro said. In my experience, what they had to mean was the Manson family. But not with Searchlight. It’s a real family, the one that feeds you.
Mr del Toro, who wrote and directed The Shape of Water, continued: I remember pitching the story to them, it was a huge bet! not something most studios would do! and at the end I cried, then they cried, and they said: Go make your film.
Ms Zhao said she was impressed that Mr Gilula and Ms Utley had met her for an hour every week for months as Searchlight worked on a pandemic-friendly distribution and marketing plan for Nomadland, which highlights featured Frances McDormand as a grieving victim. van dweller.
I always hear horror stories about how in some studios after you finish your movie you don’t know where it’s going what’s going on with it, Ms. Zhao said. Not only was I briefed on Searchlight every week, but I was allowed to play an important role in making all decisions.
Mr Gilula and Ms Utley agreed to a theatrical release, even though it was a losing proposition due to the pandemic. They are not saying: we have a system that works for us, this is how you are going to work, Ms. Zhao said. They really listened to us and trusted us.
Searchlight was founded in 1994 by Thomas E. Rothman, who is now the film director of Sonys. Back then, cinematic trinkets in the spirit of specialty films were making money at the box office. The Full Monty, released by Searchlight in 1997, cost $ 3.5 million to make and grossed $ 258 million worldwide (nearly $ 430 million in cash today). Over the years, market conditions have changed dramatically, particularly in the late 2000s when an economic downturn dried up funding for production.
As competitors like Rogue Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Picturehouse and Miramax passed out, Ms. Utley and Mr. Gilula kept Searchlight vibrant. His specialty is marketing, scripting and casting. He is a distribution ace who co-founded Landmark Theaters in 1974.
There was never a spreadsheet that Steve didn’t like, Ms. Utley said dryly.
Exquisite cinematic taste aside, the two executives, both from the Midwest, are the rarest species in Hollywood: really nice people. Neither wants to be noticed. They are widely known in the film industry for campaigning for awards with integrity.
I hope we’ve led by example, said Gilula, showing that you don’t have to be the other kind of person to be successful in this business.
Both insisted that Disneys’ takeover of Searchlight (called Fox Searchlight when it was owned by Mr Murdoch) played no role in their decision to retire.
We were frustrated at Fox because Fox just didn’t have a streaming strategy and was very slow to respond to changes in the market, Ms Utley said, adding that I think the transition to Disney went very well. which is one of the reasons I have full confidence. in the world on the future of Searchlight.
