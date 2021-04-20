Bollywood tour: Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, and more …

Kriti Sanon posts clip as Arunachal’s ‘Bhediya’ shoot wraps up

Bombay– Actress Kriti Sanon posted a clip to Instagram on Tuesday to let fans know that Arunachal Pradesh’s schedule for her upcoming supernatural film “Bhediya” has ended well. She was grateful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful.

In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through Arunachal Pradesh.

“#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA Episode 4: And… it’s a WRAP program! @varundvn. We were fortunate to have completed the program so well during this terrible pandemic, thanks to the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is a Covid Free State and the authorities have been so helpful! Kriti wrote in the caption.

Kriti and Varun were filming in the town of Ziro for the film directed by Amar Kaushik. The two stars meet in “Bhediya” after their release in 2015, “Dilwale”.

Raveena Tandon: nowhere to go, nothing to do

Bombay– Actress Raveena Tandon Thadani posed for the camera on Tuesday at home as she has nowhere to go and nothing to do during the lockdown.

In the Instagram photo, Raveena wears a white kurta, silver jhumkas and basic makeup.

“Hot summer afternoons, and nowhere to go and nothing to do… so #strikeapose,” she captioned.

Raveena will next be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2” along with Kannada superstar Yash.

“KGF: Chapter 1,” released in 2018, won two national awards in 2019 for best action and best special effects. The sequel also features actor Sanjay Dutt as villainous Adheera.

Radhika Madan celebrates Ashtmi at her Delhi home after years

New Delhi- Actress Radhika Madan is currently spending time with her family in the city. She posted a photo online Tuesday to let her know that she is celebrating the Ashtmi Festival with her family after years.

the actress uploaded to Instagram a photo holding Poori-Chana with the caption: “Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years!” I don’t know how many years. #countingtheBlessing, “

Ashtmi marks the eighth day of the nine days of the Navratri festival.

Radhika will then be seen in the movie “Shiddat”, starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Sonu Sood tweets in favor of postponing board exams in Goa

Panaji– Bollywood star Sonu Sood tweeted on Tuesday in support of Goa students demanding postponement of Class X and XII exams following the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

“When exams are postponed all over the country there is no way to organize them in Goa and other states, I ask @EduMinOfIndia to please ask the remaining states not to put everyone’s lives these students in danger. We have a bigger battle to fight now. # postponeexams2021, ”Sood tweeted Tuesday, after a student, Shreyash Desai, tweeted to him urging the actor to raise the issue with Goan Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Sonu sir, please talk to GOA cm and postpone the 12th GOA board exams, it starts April 24, 2021. Corona is out of control here at GOA.” He had his highest cases in one day on April 17. Please please very urgently, ”Desai wrote in his tweet to Sood.

The National Union of Students of India in Goa, which requested the postponement of exams, thanked Sood for his gesture.

“Thanks to my dear friend @SonuSood for supporting our movement demanding postponement of exams. # postponeexams2021, ”NSUI President Ahraz Mulla said in a tweet.

A total of 43,547 Goa students are qualified to take the Class X and XII exams which will begin on May 13 and April 25, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra: Please stay home for yourself, your family, your friends

Bombay– Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday urged everyone to stay home and get vaccinated, as India battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 situation in India is serious. I see pictures and stories from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point, ”Priyanka wrote, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“Please stay home, please stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, your friends, your neighbors, your community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker says the exact same thing.

-Stay at home

– Make sure everyone you know stays home

– If you have to go out, wear a mask

– Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly.

– Get the vaccine when it’s your turn

This will help us alleviate the immense pressure on our medical system, ”she added.

Sunny sunny spreads heat on the web

Bombay– Sunny Leone shared a series of sun kissed images on Tuesday that captured her in a golden glow.

In the Instagram photos, Sunny sits in a short denim dress paired with a beige jacket. To complete her look, she wears chunky sneakers and sunglasses.

The sun’s rays fall on her skin, adding radiance to her face.

“Kissed by the sun”, she posted in the caption.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot his next film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. She had recently toured for the reality show “MTV Splitsvilla” in the state as well.

“Shero” is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Sunny is set to debut in the digital space with the fictional web show “Anamika”, which is billed as a “gun-fu” action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt. (IANS)