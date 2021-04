Family mourns son who aspired to be a comedian and actor

Evan Belshe’s sense of humor blossomed in a dire situation. “And I think he did that just to cheer us up,” said his mother, Julie Belshe. “And I think it came from a feeling of tragedy, that he saw how much I was in pain and how people were treating me. Her mother is a guardianship reform lawyer whose parents Rudy and Rennie North were victimized by April Parks, a former guardian who pleaded guilty to exploitation, theft and perjury in a case which attracted national attention. Today Julie Belshe and her family face a different kind of tragedy. Evan Belshe died on April 14 in a car crash on West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard. Police said Belshe’s car cut a car while trying to overtake it, then lost control and crashed into a tree. He was 26 years old. He only went out to pay a few bills. Before leaving his home for the last time, he asked his mother if she wanted anything from Starbucks. Belshe loved Harry Potter, comics and all kinds of music, her mother said. He had aspirations to become an actor and to play stand-up. “But he also knew he had to make a living, and at a very young age he ran (an) insurance office,” she said. Before the pandemic, he attended the College of Southern Nevada, where he took art and drama classes. His mother said he was considering becoming an insurance adjuster so he could secure his own place and become an actor. She said her son had a way to do good for people. He liked to make people laugh and wanted them to be happy. He took the time to talk to people and treated them as equals. “He taught me that even though what we had been through was so tragic, that the world was still a good place, that we were going to have happiness,” she said. Evan Belshe supported his mother, assuring her that the work she was doing was important. A gifted writer, Evan read his work and offered encouraging words. He was protecting her too, insisting on joining her if she went out for a walk. He had put his arm around her. He would hold her hand. “I just wish I was there and I could have protected him,” said Julie Belshe. Evan Belshe is survived by his mother; her father, W. Scott Belshe; brothers Stephen Parker Belshe and Aaron Scott Belshe; aunts and uncles; and cousins ​​Andrea and Allie Rossi. Donations can be made to the Belshe family by visiting fundraiser for Evan on Go Fund Me. Contact Blake Apgar at [email protected] or 702-387-5298. To pursue @blakeapgar on Twitter.







